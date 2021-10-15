Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
8.2 overs (1 Run) A loopy full toss, on middle, Venkatesh works this through mid-wicket for one.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Shout was for two but they only manage one! Outside off, on a length, SG eases this through wide mid off for one.
7.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! That will release some pressure for Kolkata. They got just 3 runs from the last 5 balls but this delivery ends the over well for them. Fuller, around off, Venkatesh Iyer gets low, gets his blade underneath the ball and spanks this one well over wide long on. 125 needed in 72 balls.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Just a run! Fuller now, around off, hit through covers. Gill runs the first one hard and wants another but Iyer sends him back quickly.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish, slightly outside off, Venkatesh Iyer dances down and knocks this through mid on. One run.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter again, quicker around off, Iyer pushes it back to Jadeja.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Eases this fuller ball through mid off for a run.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Ravindra Jadeja starts with a flatter and quicker delivery around off, it lands and turns away slightly. Shubman Gill skips down and hits it to the left of RJ, who stops it with a dive.
Strategic Time-Out! Kolkata have made a very good start to the run chase! Both Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer are looking in supreme form and now Kolkata would hope that these two can continue. They still have a long way to go and they cannot afford to slow down. Chennai, on the other hand, need to break this stand. Bravo bowled a superb 7th over and now Dhoni's men would hope that they can put pressure and get some quick wickets. An exciting 13 overs coming up. Ravindra Jadeja is into the attack.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Just 4 off this one! A top over by Bravo. Around off, on a length, pushed to the cover fielder.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Quality delivery. A great yorker, around off, Iyer only manages to jam this one out, back towards Bravo.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) Well played. On a length, around middle and leg, Venkatesh Iyer skips down the track and whips this to the right of the deep square leg fielder for a brace.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Another slower ball, full toss, around off, Gill hits it through mid-wicket and takes one.
6.2 overs (0 Run) An off pace delivery again, around off, Gill pushes it back to DJ.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Bravo starts off with a slower ball, around off, Iyer walks forward and knocks this through mid-wicket for one.
Dwayne Bravo is into the attack.
5.6 overs (1 Run) What a stop! But an overthrow is conceded in the end. A low full toss around off, Iyer drills it square of the wicket on the off side. The cover-point fielder, Ruturaj Gaikwad, dives full length to his right to stop the racing ball. A mix-up between the batters and Shubman Gill is sent back. Gaikwad has a shy at the bowler's end but misses as Gill dives in. The ball goes away towards wide mid on and they now cross for a single. At the end of the Powerplay, Kolkata are 55/0! Chennai were 50/0 at this stage.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Dhoni comes up to the stumps and Deepak Chahar serves it on a good length outside off, Gill stays back and eases it down to long on for a single.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Skilful. Chahar lands it on a fuller length, around middle and leg, Shubman Gill jumps down the track, makes room and forces it aerially through the gap at extra cover for a boundary.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Bowls a full toss outside off, at 116 clicks, Iyer pushes it with no timing towards wide mid off. A single is taken.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, Iyer tries to flick but it takes the leading half of his blade and rolls back to the bowler. Chahar fumbles slightly but no run is conceded.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around off, slower in pace, Gill works it in the gap at mid-wicket for a run.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 8.3 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders, chasing a target of 193, are 71/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Everything related to Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score. Do check for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.