Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wow! Top shot from Robin Uthappa! Shortish on off, Uthappa stands back and pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. 15 runs from the over.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, du Plessis punches it to deep cover for one.
9.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This might be the shot that breaks the shackles. Loopy ball outside off, Faf du Plessis reaches for it and then lifts it over long off for a biggie.
9.3 overs (0 Run) A dot ball! Flatter ball outside off, du Plessis looks to cut but fails to put the bat on the ball.
9.2 overs (1 Run) EDGY! Quicker ball outside off, Uthappa looks to heave it away but it goes off the inside edge to the deep mid-wicket region. A single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on off, Faf works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Full ball outside off, du Plessis drives it to deep cover for a single. A successful over comes to an end from Sunil Narine.
Change in bowling. Shakib Al Hasan (2-0-18-0) comes back on.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball on off, du Plessis defends it to covers and takes off for a single. Uthappa is not interested and sends him back.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker ball on the pads, Uthappa pushes it to the leg side for one.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted on middle, du Plessis works it to long on for one.
8.2 overs (1 Run) An interesting shot to play! Floated ball around off, Uthappa looks to play the reverse sweep on his first ball. It hits the gloves, hits the pads of Dinesh Karthik and goes to point. A single taken.
8.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A wicket after the break. How often have we seen this? A lot of times and that is what has happened here. Gaikwad decides to take Narine on straightaway after the Time-Out and perishes. Narine dishes a floated ball on off, possibly a carrom ball, Gaikwad steps out and looks to smack it out of the park but slices it off the outer half to long off. Shivam Mavi is waiting in the deep and he makes no mistake. A big wicket for Kolkata and Sunil Narine is delighted.
Robin Uthappa makes his way out now.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on the pads, Gaikwad flicks it to square leg and takes a single. A tidy over from Varun Chakravarthy.
Strategic Time-Out! Chennai have started this game really well as their openers have laid the platform for the rest of the team. They have already added 61 in the first 8 overs and would look to build on the same in the middle overs. Kolkata will be happy that the run flow has slowed down slightly but still will be looking for wickets. This will be an important phase as the spinners of Kolkata have been on fire. Let's see how Chennai's batters navigate against them.
7.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, du Plessis flicks it to deep mid-wicket for one.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker short ball on off, Gaikwad pulls it to long on for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on middle, Faf rocks back and then tucks it to deep mid-wicket for another single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on the pads, clipped to deep square leg for a single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball on middle, Gaikwad gets on his front foot and then pushes it back towards the bowler. Varun Chakravarthy tries to collect the ball but fails as he collides a bit with Faf du Plessis. There is a chance for a single but Faf decides against it. Fairplay.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Six singles off the over! Full on middle and leg, Gaikwad flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
6.5 overs (1 Run) This time, Narine bowls quicker and on off, du Plessis looks to flick but it takes the leading edge and goes to the off side. A single taken.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Gaikwad pulls it to deep mid-wicket for another run.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Another flatter ball on middle, du Plessis nudges it to deep square leg for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball on off, Gaikwad rocks back and then clips it to the deep mid-wicket region for one.
Looks like Rahul Tripathi has a knock. He is limping off the field at the moment. Kolkata will be hoping that it is nothing that the magic spray cannot solve.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Narine starts with a flatter ball on middle, du Plessis works it to deep mid-wicket. He calls for two but has to settle for a single as Rahul Tripathi attacked the ball in the deep.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on middle, it's knocked down to mid on for another single. 8 from the over and Chennai are 50 for no loss at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Faf du Plessis buys a boundary from a Free Hit. Flatter and shorter on off, du Plessis hangs on the back foot and powers it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
Change in bowling. Sunil Narine is handed the ball now...
5.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Faf du Plessis cuts but finds the point fielder. No ball for overstepping. Free Hit time...
5.4 overs (1 Run) Even quicker, fires it full and on middle at 104 clicks, Ruturaj Gaikwad flicks it towards mid-wicket and takes a single.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker again, a touch short and around off at 103.5 kph, Ruturaj Gaikwad goes back and hits it towards mid-wicket.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker through the air on this occasion, around middle, Faf du Plessis tickles it towards square leg for a single.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Varun Chakravarthy begins with a delivery that is nicely tossed up, around off, Faf du Plessis stays on the back foot and defends it down.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, Chennai Super Kings are 84/1. The live updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.