... RUN CHASE ...
Right then, Kolkata have a mountain of a target to conquer. If they do it, they will equal Chennai with three trophies. Can they do it? Stay tuned to find out.
Ruturaj Gaikwad is there for a chat. Shares that he is a good player of spin and his plan was to attack Shakib Al Hasan. Adds that the pitch is stopping a bit and they played really well to reach 192. Tells that he thinks that it is enough but they need to bowl and field well. On Faf du Plessis coming close to overtaking him on the list of the leading run-scorers this season, Ruturaj Gaikwad replies that he was not aware of that and wanted Faf du Plessis to hit a six on the last ball.
Intent - that's the best word to describe Chennai's batting. They took their time in the first two overs but after that, their openers took the charge. 50 in the Powerplay and the platform was set for Chennai to capitalize. Kolkata are known for pulling things back in the middle overs through their spinners but they faltered this evening. One thing worth mentioning here is that Chennai never let the tempo of their innings go down. Robin Uthappa walked in and batted with a strike rate in excess of 200 and didn't allow Kolkata to settle in the middle phase. Moeen Ali did the same in the end overs. It's been an evening to forget for Kolkata so far. Their bowling failed to deliver when it mattered the most. Apart from Sunil Narine, everyone suffered.
A big final and Faf du Plessis took it by storm! What a knock by him! His innings along with the partnerships that he constructed with Gaikwad, Uthappa and Moeen has powered Chennai to a very imposing total on the board.
A fantastic final over by Shivam Mavi and he has stopped Chennai from crossing the 200-run mark. Still, the pressure of the final will be there so you can easily add 15-20 runs to the total. Dew could be a factor, so let's see what happens.
19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A wicket on the final ball of the innings. Faf du Plessis was looking to end the innings on a high but he loses his wicket. He will not care though as he has done what was needed from him. A length delivery, on middle, Faf du Plessis hits this one hard towards long on. Looks like it will fly over the ropes, but the shot does not have enough wings to do so. Venkatesh Iyer holds onto this in the deep. CHENNAI END ON 192/3!
19.5 overs (2 Runs) Eoin Morgan misfields! That should have just been a run, but the skipper misfields and allows them to come back for the second. Short of a length, around off, Faf looks to hit it down the ground but miscues it towards mid off. Morgan runs across, slides, tries to collect the ball but lets it off his grasp. One more taken. Two, in the end.
19.4 overs (1 Run) In the arc around off, Moeen muscles this down towards long off for one. Can Mavi keep his nerve in these last 2 deliveries?
19.3 overs (1 Run) Well bowled by Mavi! A good first half of the over from him, just 4 off it. A slower, back-of-a-length delivery, around middle, pulled awkwardly to deep square leg for one.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) Another full toss, around middle and leg, at 140 clicks, Faf du Plessis clips this to the right of deep square leg for a couple of runs.
19.1 overs (1 Run) A full toss, around middle and leg, heaved to deep mid-wicket for one.
Shivam Mavi will bowl the final over. Can Chennai reach 200?
18.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over! Around off, fuller, hit down to long off for one. 13 off the penultimate over!
18.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Ali continues to score boundaries for fun! Flatter this time, around off, Moeen Ali stands his ground and just smokes this one over the bowler for a biggie.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle, Faf du Plessis makes room and looks to play the inside-out shot over covers, but gets an inside edge, on his pads. The ball deflects to the off side for one.
18.3 overs (1 Run) EDGY! Flatter, outside off, Moeen Ali dances down and swings hard at this. The ball catches the outside edge and finds Sunil Narine on the bounce, at short third man. Only a run.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ali finds the gap! The 50-run stand comes up between these two as well! Slightly shorter, around middle and leg, Moeen Ali stands back and whacks this one between deep mid-wicket and long on. Boundary.
18.1 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Flatter, around middle, angling away, Moeen Ali makes room and swings but fails to connect.
Varun Chakravarthy will bowl the 19th over. Has given away 25 runs in his three overs.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What an over this has been for Chennai, 19 off it! 200 is well within the grasp! Fuller on middle, Faf du Plessis whips this one wonderfully and bags a one-bounce boundary at deep mid-wicket. An outing to forget for Lockie Ferguson as he concedes 56 in his quota of 4 overs.
17.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh, wow! He is just so good! Lockie Ferguson goes for the slower option, too wide, in the slot too, Faf du Plessis anticipates this well, as he gets low and hammers this one over the extra cover fence.
17.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Slower one now, on a length but sliding down the leg side, Faf du Plessis moves away from the delivery and leaves it.
17.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, heaved towards mid-wicket by Moeen for one.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! In the arc around off, on a length, Moeen Ali stands tall and smacks this over covers. Takes a bounce and goes past the rope.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Superb effort from Kamlesh Nagarkoti (sub)! He might not be playing, but he does well here. On a length, on the pads, Moeen Ali flicks this towards fine leg. Kamlesh Nagarkoti, in the deep, runs to his left, dives, and pushes the ball away. Saves a couple of runs for his side.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Morgan misfields! Outside off, length, the Saffa hits this towards Eoin at extra cover, who rushes forward and fumbles, letting the batters cross ends.
16.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Moeen started this over with a six and ends with a six! 14 off the over but apart from the biggies, Shivam Mavi bowled well. On middle, on a good length, Moeen Ali makes room and casually lifts this one over the bowler for a biggie.
16.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, fuller in length, Faf makes room and milks this to long on. Rotates the strike with a run.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot. In the slot around off, du Plessis hits this one back to Mavi.
Update - We are hearing that Rahul Tripathi is getting treated for his hamstring. Kolkata will hope that he is fine and can come out to bat later.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Fullish, outside off, hit down the ground to long off for one.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Good comeback from Shivam! Yorker, right at the base of off, Moeen digs it out to the leg side. Dot ball.
16.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! CLEAN STRIKE! Ali decides to cut loose now. The slower ball was well picked up by Ali. It is around off and the Englishman waits and waits and at the right time, swings his blade and smokes this one well over deep mid-wicket. Mavi is under pressure early in the over.
Shivam Mavi is back into the attack.
15.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end. On middle, Moeen swings this one over mid-wicket and takes one. So, after conceding a boundary on the first ball of the over, Lockie Ferguson only leaks 4 off the remaining 5 balls. 8 off the over!
15.5 overs (0 Run) Straight to the man! Slower, fuller, around off, hit to the fielder at mid off.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Short, around off, Faf du Plessis rocks back and guides it through point for one.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! A fuller ball, outside off, Faf du Plessis swings at this but misses.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Another instance of good running. On a fuller length, on the pads, this is turned through mid-wicket by Faf. As soon as the shot is hit, Moeen Ali charges across for a couple. In the end, they complete it with ease.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) STREAKY FOUR! Unlucky for Lockie! Chennai will take this. A slower one, back-of-a-length delivery, around off, angling in, Faf du Plessis makes room by moving to the leg side and looks to push this through the off side. The ball kisses the outer half of the blade and pierces the gap between backward point and short third man. Boundary.
