Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
13.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Slower short ball around middle, Morgan looks to pull but it takes the top edge, hits his body and goes to the off side. A single taken.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Full ball outside off, Karthik drives it to deep cover for a single.
13.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That's the way to make a statement! A six off the first ball. Short ball on middle, Karthik rocks back and pulls it over deep square leg for a biggie.
13.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Gill goes and Chennai continue to pick up wickets. The final is swinging their way now. This was plumb and there was no hesitation from the umpire. Chahar bowls a low full toss around off, Gill shuffles across the stumps and looks to paddle but misses it completely. It hits him low on the pads. Chahar and Chennai appeal and the umpire has no hesitation in raising his finger. Shubman Gill knows that he is a goner and doesn't even bother to take the DRS. Kolkata are staring down the barrel.
Dinesh Karthik arrives.
13.1 overs (0 Run) A dot to start the over! A slower short ball outside off, Gill looks to pull but misses.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Shubman Gill skips down to this shortish ball outside off and bunts this to covers to scamper through for a run. 85 needed in 42 balls.
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Much needed from Gill! Fuller, way outside off, Shubman Gill reaches out and tonks this over cover for a one-bounce boundary. Fifty up for Gill, can he change gears now?
12.4 overs (0 Run) Shout for a caught behind! Drifting down the leg side, Shubman Gill gets low and looks to sweep, but misses. The keeper, Dhoni takes it and appeals loudly for a caught behind. Umpire Nitin Menon just shakes his head. No wide called and so, it might have brushed off Gill's pad.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and quicker outside off, Shubman Gill lines up to slash this away but gets an under-edge, and the ball nutmegs Dhoni and goes through. Two taken before Josh Hazlewood can stop the ball coming across from short third man.
12.2 overs (2 Runs) 100 up for Kolkata! Fractionally short, around middle, Shubman Gill comes down and works this through wide mid on for a couple.
12.1 overs (0 Run) The arm ball now, on middle and leg, quicker too, Gill looks to nudge this to the leg side but misses and gets hit high on the pad.
Ravindra Jadeja is back on. 2-0-25-0 are his figures so far.
11.6 overs (0 Run) A top over from the Aussie, 6 and a wicket off this! Around off, fuller, pushed to covers. 94 needed in 48 balls!
11.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter, around off, swatted away by Gill to deep mid-wicket for one.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Captain Morgan opens his account! On middle, knocked through mid on for one.
11.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! No fireworks from Sunil Narine this time around! There is no way Ravindra Jadeja is going to drop these! You are not going to find safer hands, than Jadeja's. In no time, Kolkata have lost three wickets and Chennai are making inroads. A touch shorter, around middle and leg, Sunil Narine backs away to the leg side and powers this one towards deep mid-wicket. Ravindra Jadeja is stationed there and he takes it, backtracks, but stops before the rope. 96 needed in 51 balls.
Eoin Morgan joins Shubman Gill in the middle.
11.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Slips this one down the leg side, Sunil sways away from the line of the ball. Wided.
11.2 overs (2 Runs) Narine gets off the mark on ball one! On a length, on the pads, whipped through mid-wicket for a couple.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off, knocked through mid on for one.
Sunil Narine makes his way out to the middle. Also, Josh Hazlewood is back on.
10.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! What an over this has been by Thakur! He gets 2 wickets and the momentum has shifted! A golden duck for the southpaw, Rana and he trudges back disappointed. The scrambled seam this time, on a length, around off, Nitish Rana only chips this one towards mid off, where Faf du Plessis gets forward slightly and gulps this down. 100 more needed in 54 balls.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, hit to the mid off fielder for one.
10.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Down the leg side, Gill looks to flick but misses. An appeal for caught behind by Thakur but turned down.
Nitish Rana is the next man in.
10.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! No spider cam in the way this time! A really good catch by Ravindra Jadeja in the deep and the first wicket stand has finally been broken. A great knock of 50 from Venkatesh Iyer but his stay has come to an end. Around off, on a length this time, Venkatesh Iyer looks to slam this one down the ground, but he mistimes it high in the air towards deep cover. The ball is swirling in the air and Ravindra Jadeja does very well to keep his eyes on the ball and pouches this with his strong fingers underneath it. 102 needed in 56 balls.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Gill flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball outside off, Gill punches it to extra cover for a dot.
10.1 overs (2 Runs) Length ball on middle and leg, Gill flicks it to deep mid-wicket and takes a couple of runs.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 14.0 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders, chasing a target of 193, are 117/4. The live updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.