Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.5 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
14.4 overs (1 Run) A pacy delivery now, on the pads, Ali looks to flick but misses. The ball richochets off the pads to the right of square leg for a leg bye.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller this time, on the pads, flicked nicely through square leg for one.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Slower, around off, knocked down towards mid-wicket for one.
14.1 overs (0 Run) That's a great start by Iyer! Outside off, on a length, Moeen looks to push this one but does so tentatively. Gets beaten.
Venkatesh Iyer comes into the attack, replacing Varun Chakravarthy.
13.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end Narine's spell for the night. He ends with figures of 4-0-26-2. Another fruitful outing. Around off, fuller, du Plessis pushes this to the right of Sunil.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Shortish, around off, Faf goes back and taps it down to point. He yells a loud 'NO!' for the single.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Mo gets off the mark straightaway! Fuller, around off, lofted over covers onto the vacant space for a run.
Moeen Ali is the next man in.
Strategic Time-Out! Chennai have been put in a very good position here as Faf du Plessis is rollicking along. Robin Uthappa was looking good for his 31 before he departed. They have a solid platform set for a big finish. Faf du Plessis is set and now they will hope the batters coming in can keep the runs flowing. Kolkata would hope that Uthappa's wicket opens the floodgates and they get some quick wickets. What will happen next?
Robin Uthappa has been given out LBW! He decides to take the review. The UltraEdge shows no bat while the Ball Tracker shows all reds. Uthappa goes and he takes the review along with him.
13.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Sunil Narine gets the much-needed breakthrough for Kolkata and Chennai lose their second. The review does not save Robin and he has to walk back. Narine serves this slightly fuller, around off and spinning in a bit, Uthappa strides forward and looks to employ the reverse-sweep but he misses and gets pinged on the front pad. An appeal and the umpire does not take long to raise his finger. Robin Uthappa goes for the review this time. It does him no good as there is no bat on the UltraEdge and the Ball Tracker shows three reds. Not the end that Robin would have wanted to his innings, but he will be pretty pleased nonetheless as he has provided the push in the middle phase for the Men in Yellow.
13.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! Robin Uthappa is on the charge! What a hand he is playing! Flatter this time, around middle, Robin Uthappa stays back, waits, and then thwacks this one across the line, over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
13.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Fuller, way outside off, left alone by Robin.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller, floated, around off, it stops a bit before coming on, du Plessis pushes this to the leg side for one.
12.6 overs (2 Runs) Another couple! Low full toss outside off, Uthappa drives it through the line as his bottom hand comes off the handle. It goes aerially but wide of the diving extra cover fielder. They pick up a couple before Iyer collects it in the deep. 12 runs from it, another good one for Chennai.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker ball on middle and leg, du Plessis flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball on off, at 90.2 kph, du Plessis defends it to cover.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Inside edge! Flatter ball on off, Uthappa looks to defend but it goes off the inside edge, hits the pads and rolls to the off side. The batters cross ends as DK is busy appealing.
12.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Muscled! Floated ball on off, Uthappa goes down on his knees and then muscles it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. The 50-run stand comes up between Robin and du Plessis, off just 25 balls.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Glorious shot from Uthappa! Very full outside off, Uthappa digs it out through point. Iyer comes across from deep cover and makes an excellent one-handed stop. Two taken.
11.6 overs (2 Runs) Loopy ball on middle, du Plessis looks to defend but it goes off the inside edge towards deep mid-wicket. A couple of runs taken.
11.5 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Tough chance as that was hit really hard! Floated ball on off, Uthappa absolutely smashes it back to the bowler. Narine gets both hands to it but fails to hold on. A single is pinched as the extra cover fielder goes to collect the ball.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on off, du Plessis lifts it over mid off for one. 600 runs this season for Faf du Plessis.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on off, Uthappa sweeps it to deep square leg for a single. 100 up for Chennai!
11.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Robin Uthappa cuts again but this time he fails to beat the diving backward point fielder.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) Runs continue to flow for Chennai! Flatter ball outside off, Uthappa cuts it through point for a couple of runs.
10.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a way to reach his 50! Outstanding innings in a big final from Faf du Plessis! He is looking really ominous and Kolkata need to get rid of him as soon as possible. Full and on off, du Plessis nonchalantly lifts it over long off for a biggie. 17 from the over, Lockie Ferguson is having an off day.
Sunil Narine is back on. 2-0-10-1 so far.
10.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Ferguson bowls a full ball way outside off, Faf lets it go. Wided.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball on middle, whipped to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Slower ball outside off, pushed to covers for a single.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is absolutely brilliant! Faf is looking in some form here! Another delivery on the shorter side outside off, du Plessis flat-bats it over extra cover for a boundary.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away! Faf du Plessis plays this shot really well. Ferguson goes short on off, du Plessis pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball outside off, du Plessis cuts it straight to point.
