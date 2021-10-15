Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Neatly done on this occasion!
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not in any control of that shot! Shardul Thakur bends his back to send across a short ball on middle and leg, Venkatesh Iyer tries to pull but it takes the top edge and flies over MS Dhoni. He jumps to get fingertips on this but still, it races behind for a boundary.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Angling into the batsman, fuller and around off, Gill plays a lovely on-drive but finds the fielder at the edge of the circle at mid on. A single is taken.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! A touch short and outside off, Gill throws his bat at it but fails to connect.
4.2 overs (2 Runs) Shortish and on off, Shubman Gill stays back this time and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Thakur begins with a very full ball around off, Shubman Gill jumps down the track, yorks himself and does well to dig it out at the last moment.
Shardul Thakur is into the attack.
3.6 overs (2 Runs) Around leg on a length, Iyer uses his feet and whips it through square leg for a couple. 12 from the over and Kolkata have raced to 36 in four overs.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length outside off, Iyer slaps it off his back foot but finds Moeen Ali at backward point.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Josh Hazlewood follows the batsman down the leg side with a length ball, Iyer swings and misses.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Venkatesh Iyer is picking his spots and finding the gaps. This one is on a length, around off and angling away, Iyer keeps his balance on the back foot and whacks it through cover-point.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Angling into the batsman, Gill pushes it towards mid on for a run.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) IN THE AIR... FOUR! Did that carry? Short in length around off, Shubman Gill advances down the track and flat-bats it towards wide mid off. Shardul Thakur runs forward, puts in a dive but it drops just below his outstretched hands and sneaks past him. It races away after that for a boundary.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Wrong line from Josh Hazlewood. Starts the over with a delivery down the leg side, Gill tries flicking but misses.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Drifting down the leg side, on a length, from 'round the wicket, Iyer fails to flick. It probably brushes his pads on its way to Dhoni. No signal from the umpire.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Once again Venkatesh Iyer follows up the dot ball with a boundary. Gloriously done again. Fuller and around off, Iyer unfurls a lovely drive through extra cover for a boundary. He is already punishing Chennai here.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Clever change in pace and length. Chahar goes fuller and just outside off at 120 kph, Iyer is deceived completely and fails to put the bat on the ball.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! Fractionally short and around off, angling away, Venkatesh Iyer rocks back and smacks it past the diving point fielder for a boundary.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on the pads at 133.9 kph, Iyer flicks but finds the mid-wicket fielder.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Chahar goes wide of the crease and delivers a slower one on a length at 120 clicks, Gill works it behind square leg for a single.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Serves it on a length around middle and off, nipping in, Gill tries to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It deflects to the left of backward point and they cross.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Forces a length ball towards wide mid off and scampers across to the other end.
1.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Dismissed! Just rubbing salt to the wounds. Shortish and around middle, this time Iyer stands still inside the crease to ride the bounce and smokes it over fine leg for a biggie.
1.3 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! MS Dhoni has put down Venkatesh Iyer, the man in form. How costly will this prove? Back of a length, around middle at 142 kph, Venkatesh Iyer steps back to punch it through the line but gets a thick edge behind to the keeper. Dhoni reacts to his left but fails to hold on to the catch.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around off, Venkatesh Iyer stands back inside the crease and punches it towards the bowler.
1.1 overs (1 Run) The Aussie begins well. Slightly short and on middle, Gill walks down the track and drags his pull shot to mid on for a single.
Who will bowl from the other end? Josh Hazlewood, it is.
0.6 over (1 Run) Fuller in length and outside off, Shubman Gill plays a mistimed off drive, to the left of mid off, and takes off for a single. 6 from the first over.
0.5 over (0 Run) On a good length, around off and shaping away, Shubman Gill pushes it from the crease to covers.
0.4 over (0 Run) A touch short again, on top of off, Gill sticks back and tries to run it down but it shapes back in a bit to take the bottom edge. The ball rolls in front of the keeper, Venkatesh Iyer looks for a run but is sent back as MS Dhoni attacks the ball.
0.3 over (0 Run) Back of a length, around off at 130.9 kph, Shubman Gill stays back and plays it down to point.
0.2 over (0 Run) Angles in a length ball around leg, Gill walks forward a bit and attempts to work it around but misses. It takes his pads and rolls back to the bowler.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Kolkata are away in style. Deepak Chahar goes short and on middle, Shubman Gill gives the charge and pulls it magnificently over mid-wicket for a cracking boundary.
0.1 over (1 Run) Wide! False start from Chahar. Slips a full ball down the leg side, Shubman Gill tries to flick but misses.
