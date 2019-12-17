Virat Kohli, ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction, left a heartfelt message for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans. The RCB skipper thanked them for showering "so much love and affection" over him and the team over the years. In his video message, Kohli also urged the fans to "rally behind the team" as they try to build a strong team for the upcoming edition. The Indian skipper assured the fans that the team under the new management will try to cover all the bases that are required to challenge for the trophy.

RCB on Tuesday shared a video on their Twitter handle, under the caption: "All set for the #IPLAuction? The Captain has a message for you".

"Hi Guys, a big hello to all the RCB fans the bold army, from whom I've received so much love and affection over the years and as you all know for the upcoming season the auction is coming up as well and I want all of you to rally behind the team, the management group, Mike and Simon are doing a tremendous job," Kohli said in the video.

"We've had a few discussions to build a team around, strong core that we already have and we assure you that we going to cover all the bases that are required and build a very strong team to have a really good season in 2020, so, as I said get behind the team and your support has always been priceless for us and will be crucial for ever and ever till we play the sport. So, thank you very much, and looking forward to the auction. Find out what's going to happen on December 19," RCB skipper added.

RCB have retained 13 players in the side, including two foreigners, and have 12 slots to fill in the auction, with Rs 27.90 crore at their disposal.