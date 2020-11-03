Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs, that is pulled away, through the mid wicket, for a couple.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Cleverly bowled by Chahar! Sees Saha making room and bowls it slow and outside off, Saha reaches out and works this towards the long off region for one more single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Played this one really well but the fielder will clean this up. Loopy ball on middle, Warner powers his reverse sweep through the cover-point region and the man there runs to his right and stops this one. Just a single.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter around off, Warner punches this towards covers. A dot.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Saha tucks this off his back foot towards the square leg region for one.
9.1 overs (0 Run) SWING AND A MISS! Floated around off, Saha looks to sweep this one but misses it altogether.
Rahul Chahar (2-0-18-0) is back on.
8.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to end the over as Warner flicks this towards deep mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep charges to the ball but fails to pick it up cleanly, making the second run easy. 66 needed in 66 now. They can do it with ease.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball around leg, Saha tickles this towards fine leg for one run.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Saha and Hyderabad are running away with this! Flatter on middle, Saha hammers this towards the backward square leg region to bag another boundary.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! They are not wasting any deliveries! What a good shot! Flatter and quicker around off, Saha slashes this over the backward point region for a boundary.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter around off, Warner nudges this gently towards the mid-wicket region for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Floated around leg, Saha tucks this towards the short fine leg region. The batters collect a single.
Krunal Pandya into the attack for the first time this evening. Can he break this partnership?
7.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over as David Warner's pull is straight to the man at mid-wicket. 79 needed in 72 balls.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Another single! They are doing well to rotate the strike if there are no loose deliveries! Short of a good length around off, Saha pushes this towards the cover region.
7.4 overs (1 Run) A slower back of a length delivery around off, Warner waits for it and then guides it towards third man to rotate the strike.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) On a good length outside off, Warner slaps this one through the cover region for a couple.
7.2 overs (1 Run) A quick single this time as this back of a length ball is tapped towards backward point. Good running by these two batters.
7.1 overs (1 Run) A slower back of a length ball around off, Warner hops and works this to the square leg region to exchange ends with Saha.
James Pattinson is back for another spell with Mumbai in desperate need of a breakthrough.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball around off, Saha pushes this towards point. 9 from the over. Hyderabad are doing it with ease, minimum risk.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter around off, Warner punches this wide of long off to collect a single.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) Floated on middle, Warner gets low and paddle scoops this towards the short fine leg region. The batters run two on this occasion.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Is there anything that this man can't do? What a brilliant shot! Tossed up on middle, Warner reverse sweeps this past the diving fielder at short third man and finds the fence.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Floats it nicely around off, Saha looks to sweep but it comes off the toe end of the bat and goes towards mid on. The batters collect a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Warner looks to drive but it takes the inside edge as it turns back in after pitching. Still, the ball goes in the gap at mid-wicket and they cross.
Drinks break! Hyderabad have come out with positive intent and made full use of the Powerplay. Both the openers looked for boundaries and found it at regular intervals as well. Now, they have a platform set and would hope for a smooth ride towards the target. Mumbai need to dry the runs to create pressure. Interesting middle phase coming up. 94 needed off 84 balls.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the Powerplay as Warner flicks this towards the square leg region. Hyderabad are at 56 for 0 at the end of six overs. A strong start by them.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Short of a good length ball around middle, Warner looks to pull but misses and gets hit on the body. Another dot.
5.4 overs (0 Run) A precious dot for Mumbai! A slower good length ball outside off, Warner reaches out and plays this to the man at point.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Warner seems to be in a hurry to wrap things up and he does not want to take it late. Back of a length ball on middle, Warner moves back and powers this one through the mid-wicket region and it will run away to the ropes.
5.2 overs (0 Run) SWING AND A MISS! Coulter-Nile took the pace off this one. A slower back of a length ball outside off, Warner looks to heave this one away but does not connect the bat with the ball. Was too early into the shot.
5.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Coulter-Nile slips this down the leg side. Warner looks to flick but misses. The umpire flexes his arms to signal this as a wide.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a good length on middle, Saha hops and tucks this towards deep square leg to cross ends. 50 up for Hyderabad in quick time!
