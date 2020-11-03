Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Yadav tucks this to the leg side to cross ends. An expensive over by Rashid. 13 runs off this one.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Yadav works this back to the bowler.
9.4 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Flatter on middle, Kishan looks to pull but misses. It hits his body and goes towards short fine leg and the batters collect the leg bye.
9.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Mumbai are going after Rashid Khan! You don't see this happening quite a lot. Floated on off, Kishan powers this over the bowler's head for a biggie.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around middle, Yadav looks to flick but is early and it goes off his outside edge towards point. The batters pinch a single.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Swept away fine for a boundary! Yadav loves playing this shot! Floated on off, Yadav gets on his knees and sweeps this one fine to deep square leg to find the fence.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Yadav eases this towards long off and will retain the strike for the next over. A good over by Nadeem. Just the 6 runs off this one.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Floated around the off pole, Kishan hammers this back towards the bowler, Nadeem does well to get his left hand in the way and half stops this towards the mid off region. The batters take the single. A good effort by Nadeem to stop this one as this ball was travelling. The physio is out there now as Nadeem needs some treatment.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery around off, Yadav makes a little room and lofts this one towards the wide long off region. He does not time this one well and the fielder collects this on a bounce. A single in the end.
Trevor Bayliss is up for a quick chat. Says that they are just treating it as the last few games. Adds that they have showed some good character in the last two games. Shares that the team meeting was very short, just to the point. Feels that things don't change much, play with the same intent and try to be nice and positive. States that they are expecting some dew late in the evening. Regarding the total in mind, Bayliss replies that it's just about going out and play as good as you possibly can for 120 balls.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Tosses this up nicely around middle and leg, Kishan tucks this towards mid-wicket to run across for the single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball around off, Yadav punches this one wide of long off for another single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter around off, Kishan taps this one towards the cover region for a quick single.
Drinks break. It was a mixed Powerplay for both teams with Hyderabad removing both the openers and Mumbai also getting 48 runs. Now their two in-form batsmen are in the middle and we all know how dangerous they can get. Hyderabad cannot afford to relax in the middle overs and need to keep picking wickets at regular intervals. Shahbaz Nadeem is back into the attack after the break.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Kishan punches this one towards the long on region for a single to end the over.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Floats this one around the off pole, Yadav gets on his knees and sweeps this one towards the deep square leg region to exchange ends with Kishan.
7.4 overs (1 Run) On a shorter length around off, Kishan pulls this one towards the mid-wicket region to add another run to the total.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Yadav sweeps this one towards deep square leg to rotate the strike.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) Loopy ball around off, Surya makes some room and lofts this one over the extra cover region. Samad runs in to his right and does well to cut this one off. The batters collect a couple.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter around off, Kishan pulls this one towards long on to give Surya the strike.
Rashid Khan is into the attack.
6.6 overs (1 Run) On a fullish length on middle, Kishan eases this towards the long on region to retain the strike for the next over.
6.5 overs (1 Run) IN THE AIR..SAFE! This was a close chance but a tough one as well. On a full length on middle, Yadav plays this back straight towards the bowler, Natarajan tries to scalp this one but misses and the batters collect a single as the ball is cleaned up in the deep by the fielder at long off.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Another back of a length ball on off, Kishan pulls this one but does not time it well and it goes towards wide long on for one.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a good length ball on middle, Kishan plays this towards point and signals no for the single on this occasion.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery around middle, Kishan looks to flick but is early into the shot and it takes the outside edge and goes back towards the bowler.
6.1 overs (1 Run) On a good length around off, Yadav works this one to the long on region for a single.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Hangs on the back foot and punches this shortish ball back in the direction of the bowler. Nadeem stretches to his right and parries it towards mid off. Dot ball to end the Powerplay, Mumbai are 48/2!
5.5 overs (0 Run) Leans forward to a full ball and drives it back to the bowler.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy full ball around off, this time Yadav middles with his drive and sends it to sweeper cover for a run.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Goes for a drive but it takes the inner half and rolls to mid on.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Spectacular! Once again Nadeem is a shade on the shorter side around off, Yadav moves back and smashes it through covers for a boundary.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD! FOUR! Nadeem starts with an arm ball around off, the length is on the shorter side and Yadav camps back to punch it through the line. Samad misses the ball inside the circle at cover-point and it races away.
