Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Slants in a length ball on middle, Warner stays leg side of this delivery and pushes it to covers. Takes a single to retain strike.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Take that for a reply! Warner anticipates a slower delivery this time. The length is on the shorter side and it's angling into the southpaw. Warner rocks back and muscles his pull shot to the deep mid-wicket fence.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Slower in pace, on back of a length around off, Warner is early into the pull shot and misses. It brushes his body and deflects to short third man. Two dots now.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Smell the leather. NCN bends his back and digs in a well-directed short ball. Warner leans back, a though of playing the ramp shot crosses his mind but he pulls back. Allows it through.
14.2 overs (1 Run) The pace is right up there on this occasion. Fullish and on middle, Saha flicks it in front of square leg for a run.
14.1 overs (0 Run) A touch short and around off, cutting back in, Saha plays it late and taps it down to backward point. Looks for a run but is sent back.
Nathan Coulter-Nile is back into the attack. 2-0-18-0 are his figures so far.
13.6 overs (2 Runs) Slower full ball around off, Warner drives it to the left of sweeper cover and collects a brace. 9 from the over without taking any risk. 19 needed more.
13.5 overs (1 Run) This one is very full and around off, Saha eases it down to long on for a single.
13.4 overs (2 Runs) A length ball outside off, probably a leg cutter, Saha waits and then punches it to sweeper cover. The fielder moves across to his right to stop the ball and the batsmen take two.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Wide called for height! Kulkarni attempts for a slower bouncer but it has gone well over the head of the batsman.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Lovely pull shot. Warner rides the short ball and plays the horizontal bat shot. Sends it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
13.2 overs (1 Run) A yorker on middle and off, Saha digs it out on the leg side and picks up a run.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Starts his new spell with a slower full ball outside off, Warner keeps his weight on the back leg and drives it through covers for a run.
Dhawal Kulkarni is back on. 2-0-13-0 so far.
DRINKS! This game is all but done and dusted. Warner and Saha did not want to leave this to anyone else and have batted really well to make sure that they are sitting strongly with 7 overs left to go. They just need 28 runs and it looks like one of these two will score the winning runs and ensure that Hyderabad are in the playoffs.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted and around leg, eased through mid-wicket for a run. 12 from the over, only 28 needed more.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) Flatter and fuller on middle, Warner flicks it to deep mid-wicket and a fumble allows them the second run.
12.5 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Whoa! What was that? A bouncer by a spinner. Not only the batsman, but Krunal has also taken his keeper by surprise. It's down the leg side, Warner leaves and de Kock fails to collect. Bonus boundary at fine leg.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Goes on the back foot and punches it down to wide long off for a run. All too easy.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Flighted and full wide outside off, Saha opts for the sweep shot but fails to connect. That's a rarity, he has been connecting with almost everything.
12.2 overs (1 Run) That is cut away through point for a single.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Loopy and full on middle, Warner whips it to wide long on and collects a couple.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Initially shapes up probably for the reverse-batted shot but ends up pushing it towards covers for a run. 13 from the over!
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Warner wants to finish it quickly. Chahar drags his length short and serves it on middle, David rocks on the back foot and pulls it disdainfully to the mid-wicket fence.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Fifty up for Saha as well! He has been a revelation from the time he has come for Hyderabad. This time he uses his feet to get to the pitch of the ball and forces it to long on for a run.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Presses forward to a full ball and defends it solidly.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Wide outside off, Warner bottom edges his cut and it rolls in the gap at point. A single.
11.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Fifty up for Warner! Brings it up in style! Loopy and full around off, David goes with the spin and powers it over wide long on for a maximum. 48th League fifty for the Aussie and Hyderabad have also crossed the 100-run mark.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Saha brings out the big heave across the line this time. Connects well and smashes it over square leg. The fielder in the deep dives to get some hand on it but fails to prevent the boundary.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted and full around off, Saha makes room for the inside-out shot but ends up mistiming it back to the bowler.
10.4 overs (1 Run) A full toss on this occasion, outside off, Warner hammers it past the bowler to long off for another run in this over. They are doing it with ease.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Very full this time, on middle, Saha whips it through mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Fires in a shorter delivery, at 106 kph, Warner hangs back and somehow punches it down to long off for one.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and shorter around off, Saha moves back and punches it to sweeper cover for a run.
