14.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! The players of Hyderabad were very excited but Pollard has survived! If Pollard was out there, the game could have well been all Hyderabad but he survives and Mumbai will be pleased that he does. Tossed up a nice delivery around off, Pollard lunges forward and looks to defend this one but misses and gets hit on the pads. There is a loud appeal but the umpire does not flinch. Hyderabad go for the review straightaway. Ultra Edge rolls in and there is no spike as the ball passes the bat.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Kishan tucks this towards mid-wicket for a single.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This one was smacked! What a brilliant hit! Tossed up on off, Kishan slams this one over the bowler's head and into the fence. Pandey tries his best to catch with a dive to his right at long on but fails to reach anywhere near it.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Pollard bunts this towards the long off region for one.
14.2 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! What was that, Rashid? He should have pouched this one as he called for it. Floated on off, Kishan looks for the slog sweep but it comes off the top edge towards the mid-wicket region, Rashid calls for it and gets under this one and catches it in the first attempt but it pops out of his hands in the end. He looked a little clueless. A single taken.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Rashid bowls this on a shorter length around off, Pollard knocks this towards long on to exchange ends with Ishan.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed it up on middle, Pollard tucks this gently towards deep square leg for one. A brilliant over by Nadeem comes to an end. Just 3 runs. His spell is also over, tremendous work by him in this crunch game, 4-0-19-2!
13.5 overs (1 Run) Full toss on middle, Kishan works this towards deep mid-wicket to cross ends with Pollard.
13.4 overs (1 Run) A single now! Short ball around off, Pollard nudges this towards the point region for a single.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter on middle, Pollard tucks this to square leg. Three dots in a row now.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around off, Pollard lunges forward and blocks this towards the cover region.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter on middle, Pollard can knock this to the right of the bowler and Nadeem does well to go and collect this.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Flat and short again on middle, Kieron punches it this time to long on and keeps strike with a run.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, Pollard moves back and punches it to mid-wicket. Dot.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy and full outside off, Kishan lunges to push it on the off side but it takes the inner half and rolls in the gap on the leg side for one.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) Rashid drags his length short and bowls it on middle, Kishan pulls it to deep square leg for a couple.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Very full in length and outside off, Pollard forces it down to long on for a run.
Kieron Pollard will stride out into the middle now.
12.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! It's a procession for Mumbai! Three wickets down in a jiffy. Rashid joins the party and his googly has done the job. The Afghan lands it on a fuller length close to off, Tiwary doesn't pick it and gets forward to defend. The ball spins away, kisses the outside edge and Saha takes a superb catch. Mumbai's innings going downhill!
11.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over as this is pushed to the cover region by Tiwary.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, pushed to the cover region.
Saurabh Tiwary walks in next.
11.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! What a spectacular catch this is by the Kiwi Williamson! Nadeem strikes again in the same over and Mumbai are on the back foot now. Hyderabad needed to pick wickets at regular intervals and they are just doing that. This is an important junction as well in the game. Talking about the delivery, Nadeem dishes a flatter delivery on middle, Krunal thinks about tucking this to the leg side but is early into the shot and it takes the leading edge and goes towards the leg side of the pitch. Kane Williamson runs in and dives forward and takes a brilliant catch at short mid-wicket. Lovely anticipation.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy on middle, Pandya works this to the leg side.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Pandya pushes this to the cover region.
Krunal Pandya walks in next. Promotion for him as he comes ahead of Saurabh Tiwary and Kieron Pollard.
11.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Brilliant work by Saha and it is the man in-form Suryakumar Yadav who has to walk back now. Mumbai lose their third wicket and Hyderabad are doing well to scalp these wickets. Nadeem fires in a flatter delivery outside off, Yadav looks to cut but misses it. Saha grabs the ball and whips the bails off quickly. He seemed pretty confident and the umpire decides to take it upstairs. Replays roll in and it is seen that Yadav's foot is not fully in the crease and he has to take the long walk back to the pavilion.
Appeal for a stumping! Wriddhiman Saha is fairly confident. The square leg umpire has taken it upstairs. Yadav's back leg seems to be on the line, nothing behind it. Superb work by Saha. Yadav will have to go.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Yes, he can! He bowls a fuller length ball around off, Kishan looks to flick but it comes off his inside edge and hits his pads and rolls to the off side. A brilliant over by Natarajan. Just the 3 runs.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, Yadav pushes this wide of long on to cross ends with Kishan. A good over so far by Natarajan. Can he end things well?
10.4 overs (1 Run) Natarajan dishes a full length ball on middle, Kishan works this wide of long on to run across to the other end.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a good length delivery around the pads, Surya tucks this to deep square leg to rotate the strike. A good start to this over by Natarajan. Just 1 run in his first three deliveries.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Great delivery by Natarajan! Fires in a full delivery around leg, Yadav looks for the flick but he misses and it comes off his pads to the off side.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls this back of a length ball on middle, Yadav pushes this towards the cover region and says no to Kishan for the single on this occasion.
T Natarajan is back on. He bowled a tidy first over and would look to do the same here as well.
