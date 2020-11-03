Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside off, Warner cuts this but finds the man. Hyderabad need 101 in 90 balls.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up on middle, Warner reverse sweeps this one but does not get it to elevate much and it is just short of the man at short third man.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wide of the man there and not by much as well! Hyderabad are cruising now! Floated on off, Warner gets on his knees and sweeps this one past the diving fielder at square leg and this will race to the fence.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Short ball around middle and leg, Warner gets on his knees and looks to heave this away but he does not connect bat with ball.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy on middle, Saha milks this towards long off for a single.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a welcome for Chahar! Both of them are playing wonderfully right now! Flatter around off, Saha swivels and pulls this one towards the deep mid-wicket region for a four.
Change in bowling. 40 runs in 4 overs and now Rohit Sharma has given the ball to Rahul Chahar. This could backfire.
3.6 overs (2 Runs) A slower full length ball on middle, Warner tucks this towards deep square leg and the batters run hard to come back for the second run. A big over for Hyderabad. 16 off this one.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a good length delivery around off, Saha taps this towards point for a single. Smart batting by Saha. Milking the singles after the three boundaries in the first three balls.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Well fielded by the man at cover-point! Good length ball outside off, Warner slaps this through the line again and Kishan does well to dive to his left and half-stop this one. Only a single in the end.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Three in a row now! Warner, you beauty! If he gets going, no one can stop Hyderabad! Back of a length delivery around off, Warner slashes this through the point region for yet another boundary. 500 fours in the League, only the third batsman to do that!
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Warner and Hyderabad have started this chase off in some style! Back of a length ball around middle, Warner makes some room and punches this through the cover-point region for another boundary.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Warner welcomes Pattinson into the game with a boundary! On a shorter length around off, Warner pulls this one hard through the mid-wicket region and it will run away to the ropes.
James Pattinson into the attack now.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Very nicely worked! Hyderabad have started off really well! Back of a length ball on the pads, Saha tickles this towards the fine leg region to bag a boundary. 10 runs off this over. A successful one for Hyderabad.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Not what Saha wanted to do but Hyderabad and Saha will accept this gracefully! Another good length delivery outside off, Saha looks to heave this towards the off side but the ball kisses his outside edge and flies towards the third man region for a boundary.
2.4 overs (1 Run) On a good length around the off pole, Warner pushes this to the cover region and the batters run through for a quick single.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Good length around off, Saha looks to heave this across the line but it goes off his toe end towards short third man and the batters run across for the single. The fielder there has a shy at the non-striker's end but he hits Saha on his pads.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a good length delivery around off, Saha taps this towards point but is not able to get off the strike on this occasion.
2.1 overs (0 Run) SWING AND A MISS! On a good length around off, Saha looks for the pull but only connects his bat with thin air.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a good length ball on middle, Saha works this towards point and scampers through for the single. A good over for Hyderabad. They collect 11 runs off this one.
1.5 overs (0 Run) A dot ball after two boundaries as Saha pushes this to the point region.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Follows the biggie up with a boundary! Great batting by Saha! On a good length on middle, Saha lofts this one nonchalantly over the mid on region and it crosses the ropes on a bounce for a boundary.
1.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is the first biggie of Hyderabad's innings and it comes off Saha's bat. Great timing on this one. On a good length ball around off, Saha makes some room and lofts this one beautifully over the wide long off region for a biggie.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery on middle, Saha looks to pull this one but he misses it and it hits his body and the ball rolls to the off side.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a good length ball on middle, Saha hops and eases this to the point region and looks for the single. A loud no is heard from Warner's end.
Nathan Coulter-Nile to operate from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) A dot to end the over. Good length ball around off, Warner pushes this towards the cover region and denies the single on this occasion. Just 3 runs off the first over.
0.5 over (1 Run) Saha is off the mark as well as he punches this one towards the point region.
0.4 over (0 Run) Short of a good length ball on off, Saha hops and blocks this one out.
0.3 over (1 Run) First runs off Warner's bat! Back of a length ball on middle, Warner pulls this one towards the deep square leg region for a single.
0.2 over (0 Run) An appeal for LBW but nothing from the umpire! Back of a length ball around leg, Warner looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. A loud appeal but nothing from the umpire.
0.1 over (0 Run) Good length on off, Warner pushes this to the off side and signals no for the single.
0.1 over (1 Run) WIDE! Hyderabad are underway courtesy of an extra! Kulkarni slips the ball down the leg side, Warner looks to flick but misses. Wided.
We are back for the chase! The openers of Hyderabad, David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha walk out to the middle. Dhawal Kulkarni will start with the ball. Off we go...
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.1 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad, chasing a target of 150, are 50/0. The live updates of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians live score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.