Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Hyderabad (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.
Mumbai (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni.
One of the shining stars of this season for Mumbai, Suryakumar Yadav is up for a chat. He says that it is one of the great tournaments in the world and people talking about you is obviously great. Adds that every time you go in, you have to start from scratch and he loves to do it again and again. Further says that nothing changes for this match as going into the playoffs they don't want any complacency and finish on a high. Regarding the star-studded team support staff, Yadav replies that be it on the field or off the field, whenever you approach them, it's great to spend time with them.
Mumbai skipper, Rohit Sharma says that throughout the tournament there has been a lot of talk regarding the toss but they want to focus on how they play and take the toss out of the picture. Tells that it looks like he is fit and fine. Shares that they have rested a couple of key bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult are not playing and James Pattinson and Dhawal Kulkarni are in. Further informs that he is back in the XI replacing Jayant Yadav.
Hyderabad skipper, David Warner talks about the dew factor and his decision to field first is mainly due to that reason. Adds that they have to beat the best to get to the playoffs. Informs that they have made a single change, Priyam Garg comes in for Abhishek Sharma.
Toss - Rohit Sharma is back to lead Mumbai. He walks out to the centre alongside David Warner. Hyderabad elect to field!
Pitch - This pitch has played very differently in Sharjah. The scores have come down mightily if we look at it from the start. It has slowed down and the mindset of the batsmen has also changed as the tournament has progressed. This pitch has a bit of more moisture, looks dark and it doesn't have the same exciting shine. Batting under lights could be easier.
We're down to the last game of the league stage but by no means it's of least importance. Get into the shoes of Hyderabad and you would realise the significance of Match 56 of this year's Indian T20 League. The Orange team has the destiny in its own hands, no permutations and combinations, simply win and book a place in the playoffs. Sounds easy? Here comes the harder part, their last match is against Mumbai, yes, the defending champions, who have already topped the table and secured a place in Qualifier 1. So, all the pressure is on Warner's boys, the Blue brigade will be relaxed, they might even rest some key players and test their bench strength. If that happens, that would hand Hyderabad a slight advantage, however, the fringe players are often full of motivation to prove themselves and they can spoil the party of the 2016 champions. Let's cut the drama short, get ready for a blockbuster game. All the updates here, stay tuned...
