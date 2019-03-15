SunRisers Hyderabad bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan said this year the side is looking forward to giving opportunities to the youngsters. Sharing his experience on returning back to the field after seven months hiatus, the former Sri Lankan felt elated to we back with the SunRisers and hopes that team will do well in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL). David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Jonny Bairstow are yet to join the squad as they are playing for their respective teams in the series between England and Australia.

"It is something special, because after COVID, and six-seven months of staying at home and nothing to do, to be back with SunRisers and hopefully, we will do well in this tournament. Boys are training very hard and we are looking forward to the big guns to come, they are yet to come. We are looking forward to the first match," Muralitharan said in a video shared by SunRisers Hyderabad's official Twitter handle.

SunRisers have five young Indian players -- Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Khaleel Ahmad, Priyam Garg and Sanjay Yadav -- in their squad.

"This year we went with very young talent because we are looking at giving opportunities to the youngsters and try to get the best out of them," the legendary spinner said.

"When I come to training, without bowling it will be boring so I thought to give them a hand because there are not as many net bowlers. We had to bring net bowlers from India," he added.

Muralitharan is looking forward to work with new head coach Trevor Bayliss do produce better results.

"I know him, he had coached me as well for four years in Sri Lanka. We know each other and I think it is a new addition and it is a different way of thinking. In the last seven years, Tom was very good with us and hopefully, Trevor Bayliss will do a better job," the bowling coach said.

Muralitharan further added that it will be a different experience of playing without fans in the tournament.

Promoted

"It is something different for us because we have never played a cricket game without fans. So, definitely we are going to miss the fans and hopefully all the fans will be supporting us through the TV and giving all the good blessings for the SunRisers. Hopefully, we will win this tournament," he said.

The 13th edition of the league will be played from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. SunRisers Hyderabad will take on RCB in their opening game of the tournament in Dubai on September 21.