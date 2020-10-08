SRH vs KXIP IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: SunRisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab Face-Off Looking For Comeback Win
SRH vs KXIP IPL live score 2020: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab is a clash of two teams desperately looking to get back to winning ways.
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the 22nd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The clash will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. SRH have won two matches out of five, which is better than the Punjab franchise's record of only one win so far in the same number of matches. KXIP openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have been in tremendous form for the side, with Rahul currently leading the race for the Orange Cap with 302 runs. Agarwal may well surpass the wicket-keeper batsman with a fine performance against SRH as he has already accumulated 272 runs. SRH skipper David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, on the other hand, are yet to hit the heights they are capable of despite a few promising knocks. The duo could very well make their presence felt on Thursday. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 18:55 (IST)Can SunRisers Hyderabad get the job done in Bhuvneshwar Kumar's absence?SRH are in a difficult situation, after pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruled out of the ongoing edition following an injury. It will be interesting to see how the franchise copes with the injury.
- 18:49 (IST)SRH have the bragging rights when it comes to head to headSRH and KXIP have faced each other 14 times, with SRH enjoying the bragging rights due to 10 wins. Meanwhile KXIP have grabbed four victories.
- 18:47 (IST)Both teams look prepared to battle it out for a much-needed winPlayers from both teams seem ready for a clash which is expected to be an exciting one. The toss is just a few minutes away.
- 18:39 (IST)Stage set for Match 22The stage is set for an exciting match 22 of IPL 2020 between SRH and KXIP.
- 18:34 (IST)Can David Warner make his presence felt against Mohammed Shami?SRH skipper David Warner is capable of smashing even the best bowlers to all parts of the ground on his day. However, Mohammed Shami has been a vital performer for KXIP, accounting for wickets at regular intervals. It will be interesting to see whether Warner can deliver a game-changing knock against a top player like Mohammed Shami.
- 18:28 (IST)KL Rahul faces off against Rashid KhanIt will be an exciting face-off as KXIP skipper KL Rahul takes on SRH spinner Rashid Khan, in a vital clash for both sides. Rahul is currently leading the race for the Orange Cap, but Rashid will provide stern competition with the ball.
- 18:23 (IST)KL Rahul will be one of the key players to watch out forKL Rahul has been scoring runs for fun in this year's IPL. The cricketer is the top run getter this season with 302 runs from five matches, including an unbeaten century against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Mohammed Shami, David Warner, Mayank Agarwal will be some of the other players to watch out for.
- 18:19 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 22nd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
