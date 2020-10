SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the 22nd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The clash will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. SRH have won two matches out of five, which is better than the Punjab franchise's record of only one win so far in the same number of matches. KXIP openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have been in tremendous form for the side, with Rahul currently leading the race for the Orange Cap with 302 runs. Agarwal may well surpass the wicket-keeper batsman with a fine performance against SRH as he has already accumulated 272 runs. SRH skipper David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, on the other hand, are yet to hit the heights they are capable of despite a few promising knocks. The duo could very well make their presence felt on Thursday. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2020 Match 22 Live Scores Between SunRisers Hyderabad And Kings XI Punjab, Straight From The Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai