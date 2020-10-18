SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 35 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Both SRH and KKR lost their previous games and would be looking to return to winning ways. Despite their inconsistent performances, KKR find themselves in the top-half of the points table with eight points from eight games, while SRH are fifth on the eight-team table with just three wins to their name. KKR have a slight edge as they came out on top, beating SRH by seven wickets when these two sides met earlier this season. Unlike last time, KKR will be playing under Eoin Morgan who will be eager to register his first win since taking the leadership role at KKR. SRH skipper David Warner, on the other hand, is back among runs for his side and would be hoping hope to lead his side by example and guide them to their fourth win of IPL 2020.

When is the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match will be played on Sunday, October 18.

At what time will the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match start?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match will begin at 3:30PM IST.

What venue will host the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Which channels will broadcast the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match?

The live telecast of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live streaming of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match?

The live streaming of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

