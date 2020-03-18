Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer impressed his fans with his keep-ups skills in a video tweeted by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise on Wednesday. In the minute-long video, Shreyas Iyer can be seen having fun as he bounces the football multiple times before it hits the ground. The right-handed batsman was appointed the skipper of Delhi Capitals last year. In 2019, Shreyas Iyer managed to score 463 in 16 matches with an average of 30.86 and a strike rate of 119.94.

The video tweeted by the Delhi Capitals invited fans to try their hand at the same and send in videos if they can do it better than Iyer.

Watch Video

Batsman

Captain

Magician #SkipperShreyas is a man of many talents. Here's another one of them



How many do you think you could get?#YehHaiNayiDilli #ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals @ShreyasIyer15 pic.twitter.com/XD2WrD6hgF — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 18, 2020

The Indian Premier League was supposed to begin from March 29,2020, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL governing council have decided to delay the start due to coronavirus.

Major sporting events like the French Open and Euro 2020 have been postponed to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus pandemic. It will be interesting to see how the BCCI goes about the IPL in the coming days as the revised date for the start of the cash-rich league is April 15, 2020.