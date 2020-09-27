Rajasthan Royals will take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the iconic Sharjah cricket stadium in the match nine of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Sunday. Kings XI Punjab hammered Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs in their previous league game while Rajasthan Royals outclassed Chennai Super Kings to kick start their IPL 2020 campaign on a winning note. The Rajasthan-based franchise will be boosted with the availability of their star batsman Jos Buttler, who has completed his mandatory quarantine period. KXIP skipper KL Rahul scored an unbeaten century in his last game and will be looking to continue his good run with the bat as they face Rajasthan Royals. (LIVE SCORECARD)

