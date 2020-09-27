IPL 2020 Live Score, RR vs KXIP: Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab Look To Carry Winning Momentum
IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab: Rajasthan Royals will be bolstered with the availability of their star batsman Jos Buttler.
Rajasthan Royals will take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the iconic Sharjah cricket stadium in the match nine of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Sunday. Kings XI Punjab hammered Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs in their previous league game while Rajasthan Royals outclassed Chennai Super Kings to kick start their IPL 2020 campaign on a winning note. The Rajasthan-based franchise will be boosted with the availability of their star batsman Jos Buttler, who has completed his mandatory quarantine period. KXIP skipper KL Rahul scored an unbeaten century in his last game and will be looking to continue his good run with the bat as they face Rajasthan Royals. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Live Updates Between Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Straight From Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE
Match 9, Indian Premier League, 2020, Sep 27, 2020
- 19:03 (IST)Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to fieldRajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith has won the toss and opted to field.
- 18:56 (IST)Just a few minutes left for the tossThe toss is just a few minutes away. Fans will be certainly interested to check out the final lineups. Will Chris Gayle get a chance or remain sidelined? Will RR opt for any interesting changes? A few questions will certainly be answered.
- 18:46 (IST)Jos Buttler's availability a boost for Rajasthan Royals!English cricketer Jos Buttler is available for the Rajasthan Royals, which will certainly be a boost for the fans, considering the difference which he is capable of making.
- 18:34 (IST)Can Archer account for Rahul early or get smacked to all parts of the ground?One of the interesting face-offs in the upcoming match will be the one between Jofra Archer and KL Rahul. The latter is in good nick, having scored a century in KXIP's previous league clash against RCB. RR will be optimistic of Archer accounting for Rahul early, which will certainly make a difference.
- 18:30 (IST)Will Chris Gayle make his maiden appearance in IPL 2020 tonight?Chris Gayle has not been a part of KXIP's lineup in their opening two league matches against DC and RCB. It will be interesting to see if Gayle is handed an opportunity against Rajasthan Royals.
- 18:29 (IST)KL Rahul averages 117.50 in last four outings against Rajasthan RoyalsThe KXIP skipper has averaged 117.50 in his last four outings against Rajasthan Royals. Rahul who scored a century in the previous league clash against RCB, will be looking to continue this good run.
In his last outings against #RR, @klrahul11 has averaged 117.50— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) September 27, 2020
Just can't wait for #RRvKXIP tonight! #SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 #KXIP pic.twitter.com/SWinqo2G4G
- 18:26 (IST)Yashasvi Jaiswal is ready to face off against KXIP!Talented youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal seems charged up and ready to make a mark against the Kings XI Punjab. Jaiswal will be looking to register a big score, after being dismissed early against CSK.
- 18:23 (IST)Can Sanju Samson continue to make his presence felt for RR?Sanju Samson scored a brilliant 74 off just 32 balls, blasting a four and a whopping nine hits over the fence, against Chennai Super Kings. Rajasthan Royals will be optimistic of a similar performance against a strong KXIP bowling attack.
- 18:19 (IST)Rajasthan Royals enjoy slight edge over Kings XI Punjab!Rajasthan Royals enjoy slight edge over Kings XI Punjab when it comes to head to head stats, having emerged victorious in 10 games out of a total 19 matches. KXIP have recorded 9 wins, with a triumph today resulting in the two drawing level.
- 17:56 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match nine of the Indian Premier League 2020. Rajasthan Royals will take on Kings XI Punjab at the iconic Sharjah cricket ground.