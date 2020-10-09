Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 23rd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, in a clash which will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. RR started off their league campaign strongly, with wins in the first two matches. However, the Rajasthan-based franchise has gone off the boil, recording three back-to-back defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI). DC, on the other hand, have won four out of their five league games so far, with South African pacer Kagiso Rabada in excellent form. Rabada will look to ensure another fine performance against RR. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2020 Match 23 Live Scores Between Rajasthan Royals And Delhi Capitals, Straight From The Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah