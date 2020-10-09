RR vs DC IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Delhi Capitals Look To Maintain Winning Run Against Rajasthan Royals
RR vs DC IPL live score 2020: Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals are placed on the seventh and second spots on the points table respectively.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 23rd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, in a clash which will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. RR started off their league campaign strongly, with wins in the first two matches. However, the Rajasthan-based franchise has gone off the boil, recording three back-to-back defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI). DC, on the other hand, have won four out of their five league games so far, with South African pacer Kagiso Rabada in excellent form. Rabada will look to ensure another fine performance against RR. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Match 23, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 09, 2020
- 18:18 (IST)Can Steve Smith negotiate an in-form Kagiso Rabada?Steve Smith will have his task cut out when he meets Jofra Archer. But Sharjah is one ground where Smith could get a little reprieve. This will be a fascinating face-off.
- 18:07 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 23rd match of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (KXIP) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
