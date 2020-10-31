Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.3 overs (1 Run) High full toss, Williamson pulls it towards fine leg for one.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Quick run! Full and around off, it is pushed towards mid off and they take a quick single.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A gift and Saha accepts it happily. Full toss and wide outside off, Saha strokes it wide of the sweeper cover and finds the fence. Good start to the over.
8.6 overs (1 Run) A great over by Chahal comes to an end. Just 3 runs. Floated on middle, Saha flicks this to the leg side for a single.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle and leg, Saha sweeps this one to the man at short fine leg.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted on middle, Saha pushes this to mid-wicket.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy around middle, Kane nudges this to square leg for one.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Saha plays this towards long on for one.
8.1 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! This one looked very close and Williamson survives! Chahal was very convinced that he got a fingertip on this but the third umpire says not out. Floated on middle, Saha works this back to the bowler, Chahal gets low and tries to get a fingertip on this and it goes onto hit the stumps. Chahal is very excited saying that he got his fingertips on this and the on-field umpire decides to take this upstairs. Replays roll in and the third umpire has a couple of looks at this and he cannot conclusively say that Chahal got his finger tips on this and this will remain not out. It would not have mattered anyway as Kane's bat was in the crease as the wickets were hit.
Has Bangalore got another one here? Chahal thinks so. The third umpire has been called for to confirm on this run out appeal. Looks like Chahal has got a touch of the ball as it hits the stumps at the non-striker's end. Or maybe not. If he has, Williamson will have to go. The third umpire says that there is no conclusive evidence for the third umpire to give that as out.
7.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end Udana's first! Good length delivery around off, Williamson blocks this towards covers. 57 needed in 72 balls.
7.5 overs (0 Run) On a shorter length around off, Kane sways away and leaves it alone.
7.4 overs (0 Run) A slower good length delivery around off, Williamson looks to defend this but changes his mind at the last moment and pulls his bat away to let this one go.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Saha nudges this to deep square leg to exchange ends with Kane.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length delivery around leg, Saha tucks this towards deep square leg and the batters collect a couple. Good running by these two.
7.1 overs (1 Run) A slower back of a length ball around off, Williamson taps this towards point and the batters take the quick single.
Isuru Udana is into the attack now.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball around off, Saha looks to tuck this to the leg side but it takes the inside edge and goes towards short fine leg. Just the over that Bangalore needed. 2 runs and a wicket from it.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter around off, Saha pushes this to the backward point region.
Kane Williamson walks in next, replacing Manish Pandey.
6.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! If there is one man who can turn things around for Bangalore, it is Yuzvendra Chahal and he has struck again! He gets rid of the very dangerous Manish Pandey! Very unnecessary from him to go for this shot. Floated around off, Pandey looks to slog this one down the ground but he does not time this one well. It balloons towards the long on region and Morris runs in and takes a good catch. Will this turn around Bangalore's fortune?
6.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Pandey works this back towards Chahal.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter around off, Saha pushes this towards the long off region to rotate the strike.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy around off, Pandey punches this to deep covers for a single.
Here's Yuzvendra Chahal. He has been the main weapon for Kohli. Can he do something again for his skipper and the team?
Hyderabad are going along nicely at the moment. They lost skipper Warner early but Pandey and Saha have added 48 runs really quickly and will look to finish the game without further damage. Bangalore need a moment of magic from somewhere. Who will give them that? Chahal can be the most likely one. Let's see when Kohli brings him on.
5.6 overs (0 Run) On a good length on middle, Saha works this to mid on. Hyderabad are at 58/1 at the end of the Powerplay. They require 63 runs in 84 balls.
5.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This one was huge! Nicely played by Saha! On a shorter length on middle, Saha pulls this one over deep square leg for a biggie.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball around off, Saha looks to push this to the off side but does not connect with this.
5.3 overs (2 Runs) A couple this time even though this was not perfectly timed! On a shorter length around off, Saha pulls this one towards deep mid-wicket and the fielder runs to his left and cleans up. Two taken.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clears the infield even though it was not timed well! On a good length on middle, Saha lofts this over mid on and it runs away to the ropes. 50 up for Hyderabad as well.
5.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Saha pushes this towards mid off.
