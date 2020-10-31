Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and just outside off, this time he gently knocks it towards cover-point and keeps the strike for the next over.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! BANG! Dragged short and around off, de Villiers rocks back and thumps it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
9.4 overs (1 Run) One more single. This time Philippe goes for the reverse sweep but fails to time it to his liking. It goes to short third man and they taken a run.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Short and around off again, it is cut to sweeper cover for one more run.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Little short and just around off, de Villiers pushes it down to sweeper cover for one.
DRINKS! Just the start that Hyderabad would have wanted. They have got two dangerous batters of Bangalore back to the hut. They still have to deal with the very dangerous AB de Villiers. Bangalore, on the other hand, have the youngster Josh Philippe and also their AB out in the middle and will be banking on them to help them add some important runs at this stage.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, de Villiers works this down the ground towards long off for one to retain the strike for the next over.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Philippe swivels and pulls this one to deep square leg to add one more run.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Down the ground and past the ropes! Bangalore needed a boundary! Floated on middle, Philippe lofts this one over the bowler's head for a boundary. 50 up for Bangalore.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter around off, AB pushes this through the cover region to rotate the strike.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Philippe makes room and punches this towards deep cover for a single.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Flatter on middle, Philippe pulls this to the deep mid-wicket region to collect a couple.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to end the over. Floated around off, de Villiers plays this to the deep cover region and will collect two before the fielder can clean up in the deep. A very good start by Rashid. Just 4 runs.
7.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Rashid slips this one down the leg side. Wided by the umpire.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Brilliant bowling by Rashid! Another play and a miss! Floated around off, de Villiers looks to block this one out but misses.
7.4 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS AGAIN! Short ball outside off, AB looks to work this towards point but he does not connect again.
7.3 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Flatter outside off, de Villiers looks to cut this one but misses.
7.2 overs (0 Run) EDGY! Floated on middle, de Villiers looks for the flick but he is early into the flick and it goes off his outside edge towards covers.
Bowling change. Rashid Khan is on now.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter around off, Philippe pushes this wide of long on to rotate the strike.
6.6 overs (0 Run) DROPPED? Maybe. This was fiercely struck and it would be hard to catch this one. Floated on middle, de Villiers smacks this back towards the bowler and he does well to get low but he is not able to pouch this one.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter around off, Philippe bunts this to the long on area for one.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Swept and swept away fine! Welcome boundary for Bangalore. Loopy on middle, Philippe gets on his knees and sweeps this one over the man at short fine leg for a boundary.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Floated around middle, de Villiers plays this slightly uppish towards mid on. It lands safely and the batters collect a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Philippe punches this one to long on for one.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter around off, de Villiers works this to the deep cover region for a single.
Shahbaz Nadeem will grip the ball now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Yes, he can! Superb yorker on the last ball. Philippe can only block it back to the bowler. Just one from the last over of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Shortish and on middle, Philippe looks to pull but misses. Just 1 off the over so far. Can Natarajan finish it well?
5.4 overs (1 Run) Risky single! Had Warner picked the ball cleanly and hit, it would've been interesting. Length ball around off, de Villiers pushes it towards mid off again. This time he calls for the single. Warner hares at the ball but fails to pick it up.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row. Length ball just around off, this one is angled away. ABD finds mid off again.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Another length ball around off, de Villiers plays it towards mid off.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off to begin, it is pushed towards point.
