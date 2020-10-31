Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then! In the first game, Mumbai trumped Delhi with ease and registered a strong victory. In this game, a win for Hyderabad means that they move into the fourth place and are still alive in the tournament. Bangalore, though have a do or die encounter against Delhi if they want to qualify and if they are looking to finish in the top 2 spots.
Sandeep Sharma is the Man of the Match for his brilliant bowling performance. He starts off by saying that when he started bowling, the wicket was a little sticky and so he thought about bowling wicket to wicket. Adds that he has been bowling knuckle balls and Jonny Bairstow has been helping him about what deliveries to bowl. Further adds that it took him 3-4 months to properly bowl the knuckle ball. Tells that Virat Kohli is one of the greatest batsman and he is very happy to get his wicket. Tells that there is one more game to go and that they are finding the momentum for that game. Ends by saying that they are excited about the game but they will see what happens.
The skipper of Hyderabad, David Warner says that losing Vijay Shankar is a big miss. Feels that they have done well at the top order and in the middle overs too. Credits the bowlers for their performance. Adds that they need to adapt really well as the wicket is getting slower. On the dew in this game, Warner says that he wasn't surprised seeing that at all. Praises Holder and says that he is a great all-rounder. Feels that bowling a bouncer to someone of his height will take a lot of effort. Reckons it is good to be consistent towards the end and says that they will look to take the momentum from this game towards the last league game which is a do or die match for them. Feels that they have done something similar in 2016 and will look to do that again.
Jason Holder is caught for a quick chat. Tells that it was a matter of going out there and playing positively. Tells that they knew that the dew will come in play and that's why they bowled first. Feels defending a score on this wicket is a bit difficult but when you bat first, you need to have a good score. Adds that with one game left, they have got all to play for. Says that the skipper has done really well to rotate the bowlers well and adds that bowlers have chipped in at the right time. Ends by saying that he was waiting to play in this tournament for a while and is happy to get a chance.
Bangalore skipper, Virat Kohli, says that they felt that 140 could've been a good score. Feels the wicket changed drastically as dew played it's part. Tells that the opposition read the wicket really well. Adds that the dew has played it's part in the last few games in Sharjah and Dubai. Says that they weren't brave enough with the bat and credits the Hyderabad bowlers for bowling in the right line and length. Says that it is a competitive tournament and things like these will happen. On their last game, Kohli says that it is going to be a cracker game against Delhi as both the teams are locked with 14 points. Says that he is always been a Bangalore boy as far as this tournament is concerned.
Earlier in the day, the bowling by Hyderabad was excellent as they restricted Bangalore to a measly total of 120. Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan were brilliant with the ball. The batters of Bangalore never quite took off. All things considered, Hyderabad were ruthless throughout the game and they have added two more important points.
Defending a low total of 121, the bowlers of Bangalore had little margin for error. There was not much that they could do as the total was really less. The dew also settled in and that made it even harder for them to bowl. Chahal and Sundar were good with the ball for Bangalore.
They started their chase on the back foot as they lost Warner early on. They needed a good partnership early on and Saha and Pandey did well to steady the ship after they lost their skipper. They kept adding runs on the board in the middle overs and did really well. It was Holder then who came in and then smashed a few balls past the ropes and ensured that Hyderabad end the game comfortably.
Hyderabad needed to perform and perform, they did! What an impressive show this has been by Warner and his boys. If they were to lose this, this could have been the end of the road for them in this year's tournament but they have performed admirably and have won this encounter by 5 wickets and with 35 balls to spare.
14.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Just the 1 ball Holder needs to finish the game. Short and around off, Holder uses the long handle and thumps it over long on for a massive six. Hyderabad win by 5 wickets.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. 19 off it. A massive one which has more or less sealed the result of this game. Full and around off, Holder eases it through mid on for one. Just a hit away now.
Who walks out now for Hyderabad? It is Abdul Samad.
13.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Abhishek falls as he tries to finish this game quickly. With the net run rate in picture, he had to go for his shots though, so can't really fault him. A full ball just outside off, Abhishek looks to launch it over covers but the ball hits the toe end of the bat and goes high in the air. Gurkeerat settles under the ball at covers and takes it easily.
13.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Abhishek does not time this one well but this one has crossed the ropes! Short ball around middle and leg, Saini pulls this one over deep square leg for a biggie. Just 7 runs needed now.
13.4 overs (2 Runs) 2 WIDES! Saini slips this down the leg side. Holder looks to flick but misses. The batters run for the bye as well. Wided by the umpire.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lucky shot but Holder and Hyderabad won't care! On a fullish length around leg, Holder tried to flick this one but it goes off his inside edge and runs away to the fine leg region for a boundary.
13.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a cracking shot! Brilliant! Back of a length ball on off, Holder swivels and pulls this one over deep square leg for a maximum. Holder is wrapping things up quickly now.
13.1 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! There is a spike as the ball gets close to the bat. Holder stays. Bangalore lose their review. Saini dishes a back of a length delivery around middle, Holder looks to flick this one but misses and gets hits on the pads. The players appeal and the umpire says no. Kohli thinks about it and goes for the review. Ultra Edge comes in and there is a clear spike as the ball passes the bat. Holder stays on.
Review time! Virat Kohli has taken the DRS for an LBW after Holder has been given not out. Let's see what the replays have got to show. There is a spike as the ball gets close to the bat. The onfield decision stays.
Navdeep Saini is back on. Went for 11 in his first over.
12.6 overs (1 Run) On a good length on off, Holder pushes this towards long off for a single. 25 needed in 42 balls.
12.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length around off, Holder looks to tap this towards point but misses it altogether.
12.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a glorious strike! Stand and deliver from Holder! Back of a length ball around off, Holder pulls this one over the mid-wicket region for a biggie.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) A slower good length delivery around off, Holder drives this to deep covers and collects a couple on this occasion.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball around off, Holder looks to cut this one but it comes off the inside edge and rolls to the off side.
Who will be the new man in? It is Jason Holder who replaces Kane Williamson.
12.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The change to bring on Udana has worked as he has got the big wicket of Williamson! There's some payback in store as Kohli is the fielder who has caught this. Kane Williamson had caught Kohli's wicket in the first innings. A slower good length delivery around off, Williamson looks to drive but does so uppishly and straight to Kohli who is stationed at covers. Game on maybe? Hyderabad need 34 in 46 balls.
Isuru Udana is back on. 2-0-11-0 from him so far.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Sharma blocks this one solidly. 34 needed in 48 balls.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle, Kane nudges this to deep square leg for a single. They think about the second run but settle for the single in the end.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, Sharma drives this through covers for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Kane tucks this to short fine leg for a single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, Sharma looks to drive but it goes off the outside edge and it goes uppishly towards the cover region but it lands safely. A single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter around middle, Kane tucks this to the leg side for a single.
Who walks out next for Hyderabad? It is Abhishek Sharma. Washington Sundar returns too.
10.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! You just can't keep this man out for long. What a beautiful delivery from Chahal. Tosses the ball up and draws the batsman forward. Saha jumps out of the crease and looks to lift it inside out but the ball breaks away and beats the outside edge. De Villiers collects the ball behind and takes the bails off. 39 needed in 54 balls.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Another single. Flatter and around off, Williamson goes back and punches it towards point for a run.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up again, this time Saha lifts it over mid off for one.
10.3 overs (1 Run) One more single. Loopy ball on middle, Kane pushes it down to long on for one.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Goes for the sweep next ball and manges to play it down to fine leg for one.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot! Full and on middle, Saha skips down the track, gets to the pitch of the ball and powers it to the wide long on fence for a boundary.
