Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Just a run on the last ball. 7 off the 15th over. Very full ball just outside off, Sundar blocks it towards point and keeps the strike for the next over.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, pushed towards the cover fielder.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, flicked uppishly towards deep square leg for a single. It is short of the man there. Bangalore get a single in the end.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, Gurkeerat flicks but finds mid-wicket.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, this one is tapped to the right of Rashid for a single.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and wide outside off from Holder. Sundar gets the chance of freeing his arm. He does so and cuts it over the leaping Rashid at point for a boundary.
DRINKS! Hyderabad are cruising at this stage. They have got rid of all the dangerous batters that Bangalore have and now Bangalore's lower middle order batting is out there, Gurkeerat and Washington. Hyderabad will be looking to scalp more wickets and they will want to restrict them to a low total. Bangalore, on the other hand, will be hoping that these two can stay until the end and they can give Bangalore a chance with the ball.
13.6 overs (0 Run) A fullish length delivery around middle, Gurkeerat tucks this to the man at mid-wicket. Another over by Natarajan. Just 3 runs off this one.
13.5 overs (1 Run) A low full toss around the pads, flicked away nicely towards fine leg to rotate the strike.
13.4 overs (1 Run) On a good length around off, Mann punches this to deep cover for a single. Bangalore need some boundaries now. They have dried up for them.
13.3 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! A slower back of a length delivery around off, Gurkeerat looks to push this one but he misses it altogether.
13.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Gurkeerat blocks this one out.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, worked towards the cover region for one.
Change in bowling. T Natarajan is back on. Went for just 1 in his first.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. Full ball on middle and leg, Sundar forces it down to long on and keeps the strike for the next over.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed through mid off for a run.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Flat and on middle, worked on the leg side for a single.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) EDGY COUPLE! Full and outside off, Sundar looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge. Two taken before the short third man fielder can get around.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, Gurkeerat tucks it through mid-wicket for a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is clipped through mid-wicket for one.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Flat and outside off, it is pushed towards the point fielder for nothing. End of another successful over for Hyderabad.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Very full and outside off, driven well but straight to the fielder at cover.
Who will be the new man in? Gurkeerat Singh Mann it is.
11.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust and Bangalore are reeling now! That is the fourth wicket of Bangalore's batting and it is Rashid Khan who has struck. Philippe was struggling and Rashid Khan gets his uncomfortable stay out in the middle to an end. Tossed up delivery around middle, Philippe gets on his knees and looks to go big towards the mid-wicket region but he does not time this one well. Manish Pandey runs to his left and does well to take this catch. Hyderabad are all over Bangalore.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter around off, Philippe looks to work at this but he misses this one as well.
11.3 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Not the way that Bangalore wanted a boundary but they will take it! A googly down the leg side, Philippe looks to sweep but misses and Saha misses this one as well. It runs away to the fine leg fence for 5 wides.
11.2 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Short ball outside off, Philippe looks to go big over the off side but he misses this one altogether. Pressure building.
11.1 overs (0 Run) SWING AND A MISS! Flatter outside off, Philippe looks to heave this away but he misses it completely.
Who walks out into the middle for Bangalore now? It is Washington Sundar.
10.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Nadeem has the last laugh and he is delighted. Why wouldn't he be? He has got the massive wicket of dangerous de Villiers. Flatter and outside off, de Villiers looks to launch it over the deep point fielder but instead finds the man there. Abhishek Sharma is safe as house there.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Very full and outside off, it is squeezed down to sweeper cover for one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) A single now! Full and around off, it is pushed through mid off for one.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Short and around off, de Villiers pulls it wide of the man at mid-wicket. Rashid Khan gets to the ball on one bounce but they take two before the ball can get to the keeper.
10.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! HAMMERED! He cleared his intentions on the last ball and this time he manages to clear the fence. Flat and around off, de Villiers goes back and powers it over long on for a maximum.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Flat and around middle, de Villiers backs away to make room and play a lofted shot but ends up getting it off the outer half towards the off side.
