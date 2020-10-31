Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Bangalore (Playing XI) - Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe (WK), Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Navdeep Saini (IN FOR SHIVAM DUBE), Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana (IN FOR DALE STEYN), Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Hyderabad (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Abhishek Sharma (IN FOR VIJAY SHANKAR), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.
Bangalore skipper, Virat Kohli, says he wanted to bat first anyway. Says that they think the wicket will get slower and slower. Informs that Navdeep Saini and Isuru Udana return to replace Shivam Dube and Dale Steyn. On their last game, Kohli says that it was an odd game. Feels that they did well to take the game till the end, defending the total. Adds that a collective performance is around the corner.
The captain of Hyderabad, David Warner, says that there is a single change as Vijay Shankar is out of this game due to injury and adds that Saha, fortunately, is fit for this game. Says that they need to have a positive attitude and come out fresh and they want to win both the games. Tells that is how he approches every game and he wants to do well. Says that they have played a single game in this ground and it seemed to have slowed down and they will need to see how things go.
TOSS - Time for the spin of the coin. Up it goes and it lands in David Warner's favor. Hyderabad will BOWL first.
What about Hyderabad? Well, they have been one of the most inconsistent sides of the tournament. They thumped Delhi in their last encounter and would be eager to take that confidence in this game as well. Both batting and bowling worked in tandem and managed to stay in the race to the playoffs. A defeat here will be curtains for Warner's men. Let's see how things pan out for them. Stay with us to find out the toss and team update.
Let's talk about Kohli's Bangalore first. They looked to be in top form but a slump came and now they are staring at a hat-trick of defeats. In their last game, they were taken down by Mumbai after failing to put a good score on the board, despite getting a decent start. With Mumbai's batting in full flow, it was always going to be tough and that's how it panned out. However, Bangalore will remember their first game of the tournament where they went past the challenge of Hyderabad to start their tournament and now they have the chance of booking their spot in the playoffs by beating the same opposition.
It is almost time for the 2nd game of Super Saturday. It is the southern derby here in Sharjah. Bangalore vs Hyderabad. One team is sitting at the 2nd spot on the points table and a win will take them through while the other one has to win both their games to stay in the contention of the playoffs.
