Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
7.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Cleaned him up! The batsman had no answer to that one.
Interesting comparison of Bangalore's batting in the Powerplay. The first 4 overs went for 37/0 (RR: 9.25). But the last two went for just 10 (RR: 5.00)
7.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Finch jumps and taps that through covers for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Goes full down the leg side, Finch misses his flick.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Fullish outside off, steered to short third man for a single.
7.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Not timed properly, but the shorter boundaries and you will get away with it. Fullish ball around off, Padikkal looks to go big over the off side but does not time it that well, to the naked eye. It goes high in the air towards long off. Two fielders converge - long on and long off. The fielder jumps and looks to get a hand but it goes over him and lands on the full just inside the ropes. A maximum.
6.6 overs (1 Run) On off, worked to the on side for one.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Finch taps the short ball on the leg side and takes a single.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short ball, Finch goes back and firmly pulls this over mid-wicket. Shubman Gill is the man there. Does not collect it properly on the first time. It slips through and Gill dives and looks to contain. But his body seems to have come in contact with the boundary ropes, to the naked eye. The umpires take a look at the replays and after multiple examinations, it is called a boundary.
Is that a boundary? Looks so. Karthik was not happy with Gill there. Is Gill guilty here? Yes, boundary signalled.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) Another couple as Finch works this aerially over square leg for two.
6.2 overs (2 Runs) Good running, a couple. And that brings up the 50 for Bangalore as well. Flatter ball on the stumps, Finch rocks back and works this to long on. He calls two and Padikkal responds well by running back to the bowler's end, the danger end.
6.1 overs (1 Run) This is worked on the on side for a single.
Varun Chakravarthy is into the attack now.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) DROPPED AND FOUR! The man there was set up by Russell. Short ball, Finch pulls it towards short fine leg. The man there, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, spills it and it goes into the fine leg boundary. Russell is frustrated. Bangalore are 47/0 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls a quick short ball now, Finch looks to pull but misses and gets hit on the visor.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Finch comes down the track again, Russell takes the pace off and bowls a slow good length ball outside off. A play and miss from Finch.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball on top of the stumps, pulled to Nagarkoti at deep square leg for one.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Digs it in short, Finch hits it aerially towards mid-wicket and takes a single.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, Finch chops it back on the track.
