Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
An excellent finish for Bangalore. A huge win, 82 runs.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Overpitched, wide outside off, squeezd through for a single. The misery ends. The game is closed. BANGALORE WIN BY 82 RUNS. 9 more than what AB de Villiers scored.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, pushed to point again but this is fielded.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, played through point where a misfield reduces Kolkata's deficit by a run.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Yorker, around off, squeezed through the covers for a single.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, around off, Varun heaves it to the leg side for a single.
19.1 overs (0 Run) A full ball, tailing in, Chakravarthy looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. Udana starts to appeal but that was going down leg by a mile.
Prasidh Krishna is the only batsman left. Isuru Udana will bowl the only over left.
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Morris cranks up his pace, gets it up to 140 kph, lands it full outside off, Nagarkoti looks to swing but misses. The ball takes the inside edge and shatters the stumps. Number 9 down.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, outside off, on a length, pushed towards point for a single.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Another yorker, dug out. It goes between his legs to the leg side and a run is stolen.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Yorker, outside off, squeezd through cover for a single.
18.2 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, Kamlesh backs away and is early into his swing, mistiming it through mid on for a single.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Yorker, around off, Nagarkoti digs it out.
17.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT. After numerous angles, the third umpire is finally convinced that the ball hit the ground. A low full toss, Chakravarthy flicked it through mid-wicket where Virat Kohli acrobatically flung himself to his left at short mid-wicket. He took the catch but then smiled and said that he was not sure whether it was a catch. Saini was pretty much convinced that it was not and was happy trudging off. But the umpires referred it upstairs and one replay did show the ball going in but then dropping down.
Is that a catch by Super V? Virat Kohli is not sure. The umpires refer it upstairs and the soft signal is out. Pretty difficult to say. Because the ball seems to be dangling onto his palms but also looks to be touching the ground. There isn't any conclusive angle and the third umpire is not sure. Ahhh... we have one angle. We can see some part of the ball touching the ground. NOT OUT is the decision.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) A short ball, outside off, Varun backs away and punches it behind point for a couple.
17.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Way down the leg side but that is because Saini is following the batsman who keeps backing away. However, this is a mile down and de Villiers does really well to dive to his left to stop the ball.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Follows the batsman down the leg side, Chakravarthy cannot get it away.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Yorker, on middle and leg, helped to the leg side for a run.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through point for a single.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Around middle, watchfully defended.
Varun Chakravarthy walks out at number 10, to try and help Kolkata reduce their defeat margin.
16.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT. A fantastic running catch by Chris Morris. He can bowl, he can bat and boy, he surely is a gun fielder. A length ball, slower in pace, around off, Tripathi looks to heave but it comes off the toe end of the bat. It barely reaches long on but Morris comes running in, judges the catch and then dives, putting his 6-feet-4-inch body on the line.
16.5 overs (0 Run) A short ball, outside off, Tripathi looks to play the upper cut but misses.
16.4 overs (0 Run) A short ball, outside off, RT pulls it to deep mid-wicket but does not run.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clean hitting. A length ball, outside off, Tripathi leans and lofts it over cover for a boundary. Nearly went all the way.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Rahul looks to pull but gets a bottom edge on the bounce, back to the bowler.
16.1 overs (0 Run) A short ball, around middle, Tripathi looks to pull but misses and is hit on the body.
Mohammed Siraj returns. 2-0-20-0 so far.
15.6 overs (0 Run) CAUGHT AND BOWLED? Nope. No one is going anywhere. Chahal gets down and throws the ball up in the air and we innocent people feel that he has taken a return catch. Now, comes the replay from the striker's point of view. Outside off, Kamlesh goes back and looks to punch. It is uppish, but lands in front of Chahal. 4-0-12-1 for the spin wizard. Terrific.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, wide outside off, driven towards sweeper cover for a run
15.4 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Nagarkoti goes back and like a proper top-order batsman, punches it towards long off for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Again, slower through the air, the batsman has played his shot and the ball has come after that. Rahul looks to sweep but misses and the ball goes off his body towards point. A leg bye taken.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Thrown up, outside off, carved to sweeper cover for a couple.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Full and down the leg side, Tripathi looks to sweep but misses and is hit on the pads.
Match Reports
