Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, dipping one at that, lapped towards deep square leg for a single.
Who is next? Kamlesh Nagarkoti? Yes.
14.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT. No pat on the back for Pat. Full and outside off, off-pace delivery, Cummins reaches out and looks to go downtown but hits it from the toe end of the bat. Simple catch for Devdutt Padikkal, who is still unhappy over that dropped catches of Russell.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Another full toss, driven towards long off for a single again.
14.3 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, outside off, bunted down to long on for a run.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to cover.
14.1 overs (1 Run) A good length delivery outside off, swung towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled down to fine leg for a single.
Into the bowlers now. Pat Cummins is the first of them.
13.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Well, Bangalore are pumped up. Every fielder is running towards the fielder and bowler for this combination to get Russell. That is his fear. A low full toss, angling across, Dre Russ reaches out and looks to go over cover. But all he manages is a toe end of the bat, lobbing the ball towards cover. Mohammed Siraj runs back and takes it calmly. End of the show.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Wide yorker outside off, Dre Russ looks to reach out and swipe at that but misses.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full toss, outside off, Russell pulls it wide of long on and beats the fielder to his right!
13.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Tough, tough chance for Devdutt Padikkal. A length ball, outside off, Russell swings it towards long on. Initially, it seems like it will clear the ropes but Padikkal gets across to his right, leaps and looks to parry it back onto the field. However, the problem for him is, the ball sticks in his hand, so he has to release it. But by the time he can, gravity pulls him down and he lands on the ropes! He signals a six to his captain but the umpire wants to check. Sure enough. Replay confirms.
Is that a save? Or is it a six? Poor Padikkal. Excellent effort, but in vain!
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SLAUGHTERED! Full and outside off, Russell gets down and swings it wide of long on for a boundary!
Oh okay. Did we say only one over of spin? Here comes a bowler who calls himself left-arm pace, but bowls actually left-arm orthodox with a medium pacer's run up. Isuru Udana for the first time tonight.
DRINKS. Well, a dropped catch is probably the only mistake made by Bangalore thus far, on the field. While it is fine that you don't drop Russell, but 124 in 42 balls is a bit too much even for a power-hitter of his standards. Kolkata are amidst a sea of sharks, desperately trying to swim across to safer shores but they are in the middle of the sea and there is no boat available. The only talking point for them would be that there is only one over of spin left.
12.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off, played straight to point.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Tripathi looks to play the upper cut but misses.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Good bowling. Hard to forget what happened on the previous ball but Morris keeps his calm and bowls a yorker. Dug out towards long on for a run.
12.3 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! In and out. How did he put that down? Full and outside off, Russell leans and lofts it down towards long off. Devdutt Padikkal gets across to his right, takes the catch with a slide but the ball hits his fingertips, deflects onto his left knee, he tries to regroup it, the ball hits his fingertips again but this time, falls onto the ground! The batsmen do not run. 14th DROPPED CATCH BY BANGALORE THIS SEASON!
12.2 overs (1 Run) This is worked through mid on for a single.
12.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, punched straight to cover.
Chris Morris is back on. 1-0-7-0 so far.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a single. Splendid slow bowling on display in Sharjah here. Chahal and Sundar's combined figures read 7-0-28-3!
11.5 overs (0 Run) Around middle, defended towards the leg side.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, Rahul looks to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes through the vacant slip region towards third man. Yuzvendra Chahal chases it down from short third man and cuts it down to two.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, swung off the inner half through square leg for a run.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, pushed in front of point for a single.
Rahul Tripathi walks in at number 7, replacing Morgan.
11.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Morgan goes too. Wickets are falling like ninepins. Three out of the 5 wickets have gone to spinners. Short and outside off, Morgan backs away, looks to cut but there is bounce on this one and it skids through. The shot is through but is late. The ball takes the outside edge and lands straight into the hands of Isuru Udana at short third man. Kolkata are a sorry figure at 64/5.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended. That is a cracking over. 3 runs and a wicket. Chahal's figures read 3-0-8-1!
10.5 overs (1 Run) Short and spinning down the leg side, pulled past short fine leg, to the right of deep backward square leg. The fielder has some running to do and Morgan looks for the second but Russell is happy with one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, Russell looks to help it down to fine leg but misses. The ball goes off his pads and a leg bye is taken.
Who comes in now? Dre Russ or Tripathi? It is Russell. Now or never.
10.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Karthik has dragged it on. Full and outside off, turning away, Karthik looks to lean and drive. But the ball bounces a shade low, takes the under edge and hits the stumps. DK's team against the wall, VK's team on a roll. 133 needed in 57 balls.
10.2 overs (1 Run) A touch short, the wrong 'un, punched down to long on for a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Morgan looks to cut but misses.
