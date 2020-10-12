Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
3.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run, that is punched off the back foot for a single.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Shubman cuts but finds Sundar at backward point.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Fullish outside off, tapped towards cover for a quick single.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle and leg, flicked to Udana at fine leg. That ball absolutely motored to the fielder there. Short boundaries as well.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good intent from Shubman Gill. Good length ball on middle, Shubman backs away to the leg side and hits it hard through covers for a boundary.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Single to finish. Good from Bangalore so far. Length ball outside off, chopped to backward point for one. 179 needed for Kolkata, in 102 balls.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Quick single. Full ball on off and middle, he taps this to short mid-wicket and takes one. The throw is at the non-striker's end but it misses the stumps.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Bumper, Banton goes for the pull but is beaten on the bounce there.
2.3 overs (0 Run) A wild swing and a miss! Full ball around off, Banton looks to go big over the bowler's head but does not connect.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle and leg, Banton defends this to the off side.
2.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, stroked past a diving cover-point fielder for a couple. A beautiful shot that.
Mohammed Siraj to bowl now.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Single to finish. Back of a length outside off, Banton rocks back and punches it off his back foot towards wide mid off and takes a single. 12 runs from the first 2 overs.
1.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Goes down the leg side, Saini. Spoils a good over as Banton lets it be. Wided.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, tapped to short mid-wicket.
1.4 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Tough chance for Saini as that was stroked hard. Full ball on off, firmly hit back to Saini. He sticks his hand but it pops through to mid on. One run taken.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Gill taps it to the point region. Wants one but Banton sends him back.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Gill looked to drive on the off side but the bat turns in his hand. Ends up hitting it back to the bowler.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball outside off, driven to cover. The man there fumbles a touch and a single is sneaked in.
1.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls a length ball well outside off, Banton goes after it but misses. Wide called.
Who will bowl from the other end? Navdeep Saini it is.
0.6 over (1 Run) Slow full ball on middle, clipped to square leg for a single. 7 off the first over.
0.5 over (1 Run) Full on middle, flicked to Saini at short fine leg. A quick single. Banton dives at the striker's end and manages to get it. A quick, risky single.
0.4 over (0 Run) Back of a length ball around off, punched off the back foot to point.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Wrong place to bowl, Morris. Strays on the pads with a fuller one, flicked to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
0.2 over (0 Run) Good length ball on off, knocked to the leg side.
0.1 over (1 Run) Full ball on middle, Banton looks to defend but gets an outside edge to deep point. A single as he and Kolkata are away.
We are back for the chase. The Bangalore players are out in the middle. Tom Banton and Shubman Gill will open the batting for Kolkata. Chris Morris will start the proceedings for Bangalore.
