Ravichandran Ashwin, who is known for deceiving batsmen with his spin bowling, seems to have added another variation to his repertoire. The Delhi Capitals spinner took to Instagram to share a video of himself bowling in the nets. However, this time Ashwin was seen trying to bowl left-arm spin. "Right or wrong is just a perception, and that's why they say "deception is an art". #ipl2020 #covid19," Ashwin captioned the video on Instagram. Like most players, Ashwin is also sweating it out on the ground ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Ashwin, who captained Kings XI Punjab in the last two seasons, joined Delhi Capitals after a successful trade between the two franchises ahead of the annual auction in December last year.

The off-spinner has picked up 125 wickets from 139 matches in the cash-rich league.

The Delhi-based franchise managed to qualify for the play-offs last season and they have added the likes of Marcus Stoinis, Ajinkya Rahane in their squad as they look to win their maiden IPL title.

Delhi will start their campaign this year against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on September 20.

Delhi's last group stage fixture is against Royal Challengers Bangalore which will be played on November 2 in Abu Dhabi.

IPL 2020 begins on September 19 when defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi.

As per a BCCI press release, the schedule for play-offs and the final of the tournament will be released at a later date.

The 13th edition of the IPL, originally scheduled to start in March, was moved out of the country due to rising coronavirus cases in India.