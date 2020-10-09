Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Tewatia guides it to third man for a single.
Shreyas Gopal is the next man in.
14.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rajasthan's innings is falling apart! The 7th wicket is down and it is Jofra Archer! The fielding has been excellent and this is another one of those occasions! Fuller on off, Archer clears his front leg and then looks to lift it over long off. It takes the top edge and it goes towards long off. Iyer runs back and takes a very good catch. 85 needed for Rajasthan, in 31 balls.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, Tewatia guides it to third man for a single.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full toss and it has been punished! Low full toss on off, Tewatia smashes it over mid off for a boundary.
14.3 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL. Rabada called out for overstepping. Good length ball on the middle and leg stump line, Archer looks to heave it but misses. It takes the pads and goes to point. A leg bye taken. A Free Hit will follow.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, Tewatia guides it to deep point for only a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Just short! Full ball on the pads, Archer heaves it to deep square leg where it falls short of Nortje. A single taken.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter on the pads, Archer works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
DRINKS! Well, we thought Rajasthan had bowled exceptionally well. Delhi's is a notch higher. They have reduced Rajasthan to 90/6 near the end of the 14th over. The Men in Pink need a Tewatia 2.0. Will they get it or are Delhi going to romp home comfortably? We'll find out after the break as Jofra Archer is the new man at the crease. He and Tewatia are the lone little hopes for Rajasthan now.
13.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! What a catch from Kagiso Rabada! Delhi have been brilliant with the ball, brilliant in the field and they are rightly on top of this game! Rabada misjudged this but manages to take it in the end! Short ball on middle, Tye pulls it towards deep mid-wicket. Rabada misjudges it at first as he runs sideways then he realizes that it will bounce ahead of him and then runs ahead and then dives to take an excellent catch. Terrific stuff from the South African.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, Tewatia defends it to the off side for a single.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Tewatia punches it to cover.
13.2 overs (0 Run) On off, played back to the bowler.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter outside off, Tewatia plays it back to the bowler.
12.6 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Slower short ball outside off, Tye looks to pull but fails to make any connection. 96 needed from 7 overs.
12.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Tye looks to flick but misses. Wided.
12.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That's a clean hit from Andrew Tye! Can we see something special? Full on middle, Tye hammers it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Very full outside off, Tye pushes it to the off side.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Slower short ball outside off, Tye looks to pull but misses.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Excellent work from Stoinis! Good length ball on off, Tye punches it back to the bowler and takes off for a run but Stoinis stops it with one hand and throws it back towards the keeper's stumps, making Tye run back.
Andrew Tye is in the middle now.
12.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Stoinis gets his scond wicket! Jaiswal's struggle ends at the crease! Stoinis is happy and so are Delhi! This is going from bad to worse for Rajasthan. Rajasthan need something out of somewhere if they want to make a comeback. Full ball on the pads, Jaiswal looks to flick but gets hit on the pads and it goes onto hit the off stump.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on the pads, Jaiswal flicks it to deep mid-wicket and crosses over for the single.
11.5 overs (0 Run) On off, defended back to the bowler.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracked! Jaiswal needs more of these to gain confidence and for his team! Floated ball on middle, Jaiswal goes on his knees and then slog sweeps it through deep square leg for a boundary.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter on the pads, Tewatia works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Rahul Tewatia makes his way out to the middle.
11.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust! Lomror also goes and Rajasthan are crumbling in Sharjah! Ashwin returns and strikes immediately. Loopy ball on middle, Lomror looks to flick but it takes the leading edge and goes towards cover where Axar Patel takes a simple catch. All eyes will be on Jaiswal now. 109 needed from 52 balls.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, Jaiswal plays it uppishly past the bowler and towards long off for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, worked to deep square leg for a single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball on off, Lomror pushes it to mid off and takes a quick single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Jaiswal pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Mahipal Lomror is the next man in.
10.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Stoinis comes into the attack and takes a wicket! Sanju Samson has to depart. He started the tournament so well but now has failed for four successive times. Good length ball on off, Samson looks to go big over deep mid-wicket but does not time it as well as he would have liked. It goes way up in the air and towards Shimron Hetmyer at deep mid-wicket. Shimron makes no mistake and Delhi are on top. 113 needed from 57 balls.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball on the pads, Jaiswal works it to long on for a single.
10.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That was massive! What a way to welcome Marcus Stoinis! Good length ball on middle, Jaiswal hammers it over deep mid-wicket for a massive biggie.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, Rajasthan Royals, chasing a target of 185, are 101/7. The live updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals live score, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.