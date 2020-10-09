Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
0.6 over (4 Runs) Four! Played towards square leg.
0.5 over (1 Run) Short ball around the pads, Shaw looks to pull but it takes the gloves and lobs to deep square leg for a single.
0.4 over (1 Run) Dhawan is off the mark! Good length ball outside off, Dhawan guides it to third man for a single.
0.3 over (0 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Dhawan looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads.
0.2 over (1 Run) Shaw is underway in a streaky manner! Full ball on the pads, Shaw looks to flick but gets a leading edge which goes over the bowler and past the mid on fielder. Only a single.
0.1 over (0 Run) Aaron starts with a good length ball on off, Shaw defends it to point off the front foot.
All set to begin then! The umpires make their way out to the middle. The Rajasthan players are in a huddle and then take their respective positions on the field. Right hand, left hand opening combination for Delhi, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan. Varun Aaron who is playing his first game in this edition with the ball first up. 3..2..1...Let's play...
Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye (IN PLACE OF TOM CURRAN), Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron (IN PLACE OF ANKIT RAJPOOT), Kartik Tyagi.
Delhi (Unchanged Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.
Shreyas Iyer, the Delhi skipper, says that there will be a little bit of turn but this is Sharjah and anything can happen. Adds that they are playing the same team. States that all the players are looking to cement their places in the team. Goes onto say both batting and bowling are working for them.
Steven Smith, the Rajasthan skipper, says that they will bowl first. Adds that all the games here have been high-scoring. States that this is a good pitch and hopes that they chase the score down. Goes onto say that they have not been good in the Powerplay. Says that they need to bat better in the Powerplay! Informs they are making 2 changes as Ankit Rajpoot and Tom Curran go out for Varun Aaron and Andrew Tye.
There is some movement in the Rajasthan camp as Andrew Tye has received his cap from Jofra Archer. We can confirm one change then for Rajasthan.
TOSS - Rajasthan win the toss and they have elected to field first.
Pitch report - Michael Slater is there for the pitch report. He is joined by Kevin Pietersen. Kevin says that the pitch has not changed much and it is hard and flat. Adds that the batters should back themselves. Slater says that the bowlers should look to take pace off the ball. Slater says that they have got a big, big game ahead.
Just 60 minutes before the mega-action kicks off in Sharjah. Yes, we say mega-action not just because of the shorter dimensions as stressed upon earlier, but also because of the batting firepower present in both sides. Delhi and Rajasthan both pack a punch and the ground only aids their batters further. For the bowlers, well, good luck is all we can say. But don't be worried, take a cue from how Mumbai curtailed Hyderabad earlier.
Rajasthan will be worried, especially if they bat first. They have some terrible woes with their bowling with no one barring Jofra Archer putting his hand up. Not the same so for Delhi. They are a confident bunch and they will be positive that they can do well. But given a choice, they will prefer chasing!
Smile. You are in Sharjah. This is the general quote given to people who visit that place. Batsmen will definitely smile. But can the same be said about the bowlers? Flat pitch. Small ground dimensions. Powerful batsmen with destructive willows. How can you smile? But you, as a viewer can. Because we are at a venue where the ball will fly multiple times beyond the boundary. Hello and a warm welcome to game 23 of the Indian T20 League, 2020 between Rajasthan and Delhi.
Axar Patel might be dropped for this game and since Amit Mishra is not available, Ishant Sharma might be thrown into the mix. Rabada and Nortje have been in supreme form and will look to continue the same. Delhi look like the team to beat in this tournament and it will be a big mental boost for Rajasthan if they beat this team. An exciting clash awaits.
Delhi, on the other hand, are completely contrasting to their counterparts as they have been in fine form winning 4 out of their 5 games. The batting looks in terrific shape, with everyone chipping in. Their bowling might be shuffled a bit though, as this game is taking place in Sharjah, a batsman's paradise.
Rajasthan's bowling has not seemed to click, with the exception of Jofra Archer. They will need to make some more changes to find their best eleven. May be, get Andrew Tye in for this game, in place of Tom Curran, who has not been at his best this season. While that might affect the batting a touch, it is worth a go on a batsman's paradise, right?
Follow the Indian Premier League 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 1.0 overs, Delhi Capitals are 7/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2020 today match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. Everything related to Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals live score. Do check for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.