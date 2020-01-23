 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

IPL 2020

IPL: Rajasthan Royals Appoint Rob Cassell As Fast Bowling Coach

Updated: 23 January 2020 20:15 IST

Rob Cassell will be the Rajasthan Royals' new fast bowling coach while Steffan Jones, who held that role in last year's edition of the IPL, will be a development coach during the off-season.

IPL: Rajasthan Royals Appoint Rob Cassell As Fast Bowling Coach
Rob Cassell is currently working with the Ireland men's team. © Twitter

Rajasthan Royals have appointed former Australian fast bowler Rob Cassell as their new fast bowling coach for the upcoming 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Steffan Jones, who worked with the Royals in the fast bowling coaching capacity for the 2019 IPL edition, will continue to work with the franchise, but now as a development coach during the off-season. "We are delighted to have Rob Cassell on board as the new fast bowling coach for the upcoming IPL season. We have a great relationship from our days at Victoria together. I have followed his career closely and he is someone who has done the hard yards as a fast bowling coach in his career to date," said Royals' head coach Andrew McDonald.

"His pure focus is coaching and under his guidance, several fast bowlers have come through the ranks and succeeded at the top level. His eye for execution and innovation in the game is something that we're looking to utilise here at the Royals. His varied experience will hopefully prove to be instrumental for our bowling line-up," he added.

Cassell has had coaching and development roles at South Australia and Ireland men's cricket team.

"I am really excited at the prospect of working with the Rajasthan Royals during this year's Indian Premier League. The Royals have a great fast bowling set-up with a good mix of Indian and foreign pacers, all of whom bring a lot of quality and potential. I have been following the Royals from afar for quite some time, and I think this is a dynamic, exciting and highly competitive fast bowling line up. I am therefore really excited to chip in with my ideas and help maximise this team's abilities," said Cassell.

Jones will continue to work with the Royals, while retaining his role as Director of Sport at Wellington School. Jones' off-season development work has already been incredibly helpful and was appreciated by the Royals' bowlers including Varun Aaron and Jaydev Unadkat.

"Steffan Jones is one of the best coaches in cricket with regard to player development. His modern methods, learning from baseball and other sports, have been instrumental in the year round development of our fast bowlers. He will continue to work with our seamers during the off season who love working with him. Rob is a fantastic addition to the franchise and will have a big focus on execution during the season." said Jake Lush McCrum, COO Rajasthan Royals.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals Cricket
Get the latest ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 news, check out the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rob Cassell will be the Rajasthan Royals' new fast bowling coach
  • He is currently working with the Ireland men's team
  • He has also had a stint with South Australia
Related Articles
Ish Sodhi Returns To Rajasthan Royals As Spin Consultant For IPL 2020
Ish Sodhi Returns To Rajasthan Royals As Spin Consultant For IPL 2020
Rajasthan Royals Troll Ravichandran Ashwin But The Bowler Wins It With Witty Reply
Rajasthan Royals Troll Ravichandran Ashwin But The Bowler Wins It With Witty Reply
IPL Auction 2020: "Hard Work Paying Off," Says Yashasvi Jaiswal
IPL Auction 2020: "Hard Work Paying Off," Says Yashasvi Jaiswal's Father After He Lands IPL Gig
IPL 2020 Auction: Complete List Of Sold Players
IPL 2020 Auction: Complete List Of Sold Players
IPL Auction 2020: Yashasvi Jaiswal, From Street Vendor To Crorepati Cricketer
IPL Auction 2020: Yashasvi Jaiswal, From Street Vendor To Crorepati Cricketer
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.