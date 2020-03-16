 
Players Go Home As IPL Franchises Call Off Camps Till Further Notice

Updated: 16 March 2020 19:05 IST

IPL teams called off their training camps after the tournament's start was postponed from March 29 to April 15 due to coronavirus.

The start of the IPL 2020 has been postponed from March 29 to April 15. © Twitter

The eight Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have called off their respective pre-tournament camps till further notice, three days after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a suspension of the cash-rich event from March 29 to April 15. Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday deferred their training camp, which was scheduled to begin on March 21, due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country. Three-time champions Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings as well as Kolkata Knight Riders have already cancelled their camps.

"Keeping in mind the health and safety of everyone involved, the RCB Training Camp scheduled to start on the 21st of March has been deferred until further notice. We request everyone to follow the guidelines provided by the Health Ministry and stay safe," RCB tweeted.

The RCB outfit is led by Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli.

Three-time winners Chennai Super Kings had suspended their camp on Saturday, after which their talisman Mahendra Singh Dhoni left the city.

The BCCI last Friday suspended the IPL following government-imposed travel restrictions and refusal by three states to host any matches owing to the pandemic that has so far claimed more than 6,000 lives globally while infecting over 1,60,000 people.

The franchise owners are hoping that in case the IPL starts on April 15, the state governments, which have denied permission for matches, will be ready to give the green light should the situation improves.

India has so far reported 114 positive cases for COVID-19 with two deaths.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article IPL 2020 Cricket
Highlights
  • IPL franchises have called off their pre-tournament camps
  • IPL 2020 has been postponed from March 29 to April 15
  • RCB deferred their training camp that was scheduled to begin on March 21
