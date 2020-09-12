Rohit Sharma's preparations for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is in full swing and the Mumbai Indians skipper is leading by example even during team's training sessions, hitting huge sixes and pulling off stunning catches. After sweating it out on the field, Rohit, who has travelled to the UAE with his wife Ritika and daughter Samaira, doesn't miss a single opportunity to spend some quality time with them -- be it at the beach or team's recreational area. In a video shared on Instagram by Mumbai Indians, Rohit can be seen holding Samaira's hands and jumping like little kids. Mumbai Indians shared the video with the caption: "Cute little moments like these!", which received over one lakh likes in just two hours.

Last week, several Mumbai Indians stars utilised their off day by enjoying with their family members at the beach. The franchise shared pictures and a video, showing their star players having a gala time at the beach.

Rohit and Co. are giving their all on the training field ahead of the IPL 2020 which begins on September 19. The defending champions will take on last year's runners-up against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the tournament opener in Abu Dhabi.

Ahead of the IPL, Rohit's power hitting which was evident in a huge six that cleared the stadium and hit a moving bus has fired in a warning bell among all the opposition camps.

Fielding is another important aspect in modern cricket and Rohit has been working hard on getting improving his agility after spending months at home under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A video shared by Mumbai Indians showing Rohit pulling off a stunning one-handed catch during one of the training session wowed the fans.

Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in league's history with four IPL titles and they will be hoping to add yet another silverware to their already rich trophy cabinet.