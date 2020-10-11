Story ProgressBack to home
MI vs DC IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals Face Off In Search Of 4th Consecutive Win
MI vs DC IPL live score 2020: Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are placed on the second and first spots respectively on the points table.
MI vs DC IPL 2020 Score: Mumbai Indians have won 3 out of 5 games at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.© BCCI/IPL
Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 27th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Both the teams have registered a hat-trick of wins, and are chasing their fourth consecutive win. While MI have won four games out of five, DC have registered wins in five games out of six. Both teams have won 12 games apiece in 24 encounters so far, between the two sides. MI skipper Rohit Sharma needs 61 runs to complete 4000 runs for the franchise, with Shikhar Dhawan requiring 7 runs to complete 1000 runs for DC. An exciting match is on the cards. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 27 Live Scores Between Mumbai Indians And Delhi Capitals, Straight From The Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Match 27, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 11, 2020
Match Yet To Begin
MI
DC
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
% chance to win
MI 55%
DC 45%
Batsman
Bowler
- 18:26 (IST)Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada amongst players to watch out forJasprit Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada are placed on the second and first spot respectively in the race for the purple cap. The performances of both the bowlers will be closely followed, with Rohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Marcus Stoinis some of the other players in the limelight.
- 18:23 (IST)Can Prithvi Shaw hook Jasprit Bumrah for some quick runs?Prithvi Shaw has been in good form for DC, scoring 198 runs in six matches. The 20-year-old loves hooking short balls and will look to take full advantage of any bad deliveries. However, this tendency can very well hurt Shaw, considering Bumrah's ability to effectively take advantage of any shortcomings.
- 18:21 (IST)Can Kagiso Rabada account for the dismissal of Rohit Sharma?Delhi Capitals (DC) fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is in prime form in the ongoing 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), having picked up 15 wickets in six matches. Rabada will be optimistic of maintaining this form against MI skipper Rohit Sharma, whose sublime stroke play can ruin the bowling figures of some of the best in the business.
- 18:17 (IST)Nothing much to seperate the two sides in head to head statsJust like their current form, there is not much to separate these two sides. Out of 24 meetings, both Delhi and Mumbai have registered 12 wins each.
- 18:16 (IST)Where can one watch this exciting encounter between DC and MI?The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. The live streaming of the match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.
- 18:12 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 27th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC), at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2020, check out the IPL Schedule for 2020 and Indian Premier League (IPL) Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.