Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have been sent in to bowl by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan who won the toss and opted to bat, in match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. MI have handed an opportunity to Australian all-rounder Nathan Coulter Nile who replaces James Pattinson in the matchday lineup. KKR on the other hand, have made two changes. Tom Banton and Kamlesh Nagarkoti have been sidelined in favour of Chris Green and Shivam Mavi. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Match 32, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 16, 2020
- 19:36 (IST)Trent Boult off to fine startTrent Boult gets MI off to a strong start, conceding just three runs off the opening over of the innings. KKR 3/0 after 1 over
- 19:30 (IST)MI players complete a final team huddle, KKR openers out in the middleKKR openers Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi are ready to start the innings, with Trent Boult set to bowl the opening over.
- 19:11 (IST)LineupsMumbai Indians XI: R Sharma, Q de Kock, S Yadav, I Kishan, H Pandya, K Pollard, K Pandya, N Coulter-Nile, R Chahar, T Boult, J Bumrah.Kolkata Knight Riders XI: S Gill, R Tripathi, N Rana, E Morgan, D Karthik, A Russell, C Green, P Cummins, S Mavi, V Chakravarthy, P Krishna.
- 19:07 (IST)Tom Banton dropped as KKR make two changes to the lineupKKR have included Chris Green and Shivam Mavi in the lineup, with Tom Banton and Kamlesh Nagarkoti benched.Nathan Coulter Nile has been handed an opportunity by MI, in place of James Pattinson.
- 19:02 (IST)KKR skipper Eoin Morgan wins tossKKR skipper Eoin Morgan has won the toss and opted to bat against MI.
- 18:58 (IST)Can Mr Consistent Varun Chakravarthy dismiss Suryakumar Yadav early?Suryakumar Yadav has been an effective contributor for Mumbai Indians. Varun Chakravarthy has similarly been extremely consistent for KKR. Can the spinner replicate the same performances against Suryakumar Yadav or will he get smashed into the stands?
- 18:54 (IST)Can Jasprit Bumrah get the better of KKR skipper Eoin Morgan?Jasprit Bumrah has been in excellent form for MI, accounting for wickets at regular intervals. However, he will have to battle it out against newly appointed KKR skipper Eoin Morgan, who will be itching to get his captaincy stint off to a grand start. It will be interesting to see the player who emerges victorious in this face-off.
- 18:39 (IST)Dinesh Karthik seen having a discussion with the Pandya brothersDinesh Karthik will be representing KKR as a wicketkeeper-batsman tonight, having handed over the captain's role to Eoin Morgan. Karthik can be seen having a conversation with the Pandya brothers ahead of the match against Mumbai Indians.
- 18:37 (IST)Eoin Morgan speaks out on his new role as the KKR skipperEnglish cricketer Eoin Morgan will be leading KKR for the first time tonight as the side takes on Mumbai Indians (MI). Here is what he has to say on his new role:
- 18:33 (IST)Live Streaming Details for an exciting clash between MI and KKRThe Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
- 18:31 (IST)Players to watch out forNewly appointed KKR skipper Eoin Morgan will be one of the players to watch out for, considering his excellent performances in the previous matches. Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah and MI skipper Rohit Sharma will further share the limelight.
- 18:25 (IST)Eoin Morgan replaces Dinesh Karthik as KKR skipperEngland cricketer Eoin Morgan has replaced Dinesh Karthik as the new KKR skipper. It will be interesting to see how the move affects the team dynamics and performances.
- 18:23 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2020 match between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.