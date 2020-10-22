Story ProgressBack to home
RR vs SRH IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals, SunRisers Hyderabad Face Off In Must-Win Game
RR vs SRH IPL live score 2020: Rajasthan Royals and SunRisers Hyderabad are placed on the sixth and seventh spots on the points table respectively.
RR vs SRH IPL 2020 Score: SunRisers Hyderabad will look to get their revenge against Rajasthan Royals.© BCCI/IPL
Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. While RR will be eager to seal their second successive win, SRH will look to return to winning ways. The Rajasthan-based franchise has four wins from ten matches, with their opponents on Friday recording three wins in nine clashes. RR came out on top in the previous contest between these sides on the back of a sensational 85-run partnership between Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag. Can the Rajasthan-based franchise register a second win or will SRH get their revenge? (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 40 Live Score Updates Between Rajasthan Royals And SunRisers Hyderabad, Straight From The Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Match 40, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 22, 2020
Match Yet To Begin
RR
SRH
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
% chance to win
SRH 50%
RR 50%
- 18:18 (IST)Top Fantasy PicksJofra Archer and Jonny Bairstow have been impactful for RR and SRH in IPL 2020, with game-changing performances for their respective franchises.The duo will certainly be wise picks for your Fantasy squad, with Rahul Tewatia emerging as a shrewd option considering his sublime all-round gameplay.
- 18:08 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 40th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
It's #RR vs #SRH in Match 40 of #Dream11IPL.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 22, 2020
Who are you rooting for?#RRvSRH pic.twitter.com/zuH9D78DUX
