14.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is hit down hard towards long on. The fielder in the deep runs to his right, dives and pushes it back in. Saves three runs for his side.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) Two! This is outside off and quicker. It is guided past point for two.
14.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up on off, it is pushed towards cover.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Fuller and outside off, this is lofted over covers and a boundary results. Brilliant start to the over.
Varun Chakravarthy to bowl out. 3-0-25-1 are his figures so far.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Singh looks to heave it on the leg side but misses. It hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A single taken. Leg bye. 46 needed in 36.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A little too short. Mandeep evades it. Wided.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker again! Short and outside off, Mandeep looks to upper cut it but misses.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Put away by Mandeep Singh! This is fuller and angling into middle. Singh clears his front leg and hits it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Misfield and a run! Shorter and outside off, Gayle guides it towards point. Rana there dives but fails to collect it cleanly. A single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Gayle looks to guide it down to third man but gets an underedge towards the left of the keeper.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is guided down towards third man for one.
12.6 overs (0 Run) This pitched outside leg and then angles away. Gayle looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. Another good over for Punjab. They need another 54 in 42.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Gayle works it through square leg for a couple.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, this is guided towards point.
12.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Too short and put away! This is outside off, Gayle stays back and pulls it with power over the mid-wicket fence.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off again, this is guided through point for another single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, it is pushed towards cover for one.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is guided down to third man for one. 10 off Ferguson's first over.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Second boundary in the over. This is a low full toss outside off, Gayle just opens the face of the bat and guides it through backward point and it races away to the fence.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is guided through point for one.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Another quick one! It is a bumper, Mandeep looks to pull but misses.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Mandeep is beaten for pace! It is length and on middle, skids through. Mandeep is late in bringing his bat down and it goes over the stumps.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mandeep now joins the act! This is fuller and on middle. Singh lofts it nicely over the mid-wicket fielder and bags a boundary. Good start to the over.
Bowling change! Lockie Ferguson to bowl for the first time in this game.
10.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! You just can't pitch it full to Gayle. He will make you pay. This is on middle, Gayle lofts it over the wide long on fence for a biggie. 74 needed in 54.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
10.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Gayle looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls on the leg side for one.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, it is swept towards deep backward square leg for one.
10.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, it is worked towards mid-wicket. .
10.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, it is chipped towards long off for a run.
