Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the 5th over. Punjab get 13 off it. Shortish and outside off, Rahul forces it straight to point.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, pulled down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mandeep seems to have find his rhythm. A length ball on middle and leg, Mandeep thumps it over mid-wicket and it races away to the fence.
4.3 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! Mandeep is indeed safe! Good length ball around off, Mandeep pushes it through point. The call is for two. Tripathi quickly gets to the ball and throws it to the keeper. Karthik takes the bails off. He looks confident. The third umpire has been called for. Replays roll in and it shows Mandeep did well to drag his bat in.
A run out appeal has been referred. Mandeep seems in though.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Low full toss outside off, Mandeep drills towards the cover fielder who moves to his left and makes a fine stop.
4.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Amazing shot! Short ball on middle, Mandeep pulls it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over! 10 off it. Full and just outside off, Mandeep pushes it to the left of the mid off fielder for a single.
3.5 overs (1 Run) This time pushes the length ball towards point and takes a quick run.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten this time! Makes room and tries to launch him over point but fails to connect.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Fullish and around off, Rahul looks to flick but gets it off the outer half towards point.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sweet timing! A full toss but it needed to be put away. Rahul just presents the full face of the bat and strokes it wide of the mid off fielder. It races away.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Powered! Full and on middle, Rahul picks it up and deposits it towards the wide long on fence for a boundary. Didn't get all of it but it goes to the fence.
2.6 overs (0 Run) One more dot! Just 2 off the over. Short and outside off, punched towards the cover-point fielder for nothing.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Rahul rotates the strike! Taps the length ball around off towards point and calls for a quick single.
2.4 overs (1 Run) In the air but safe. Full and outside off, Mandeep looks to lift it over mid off but the ball hits the toe end. Luckily for him, he manages to clear Ferguson at mid off. Single taken.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Nice shot but for nothing. Full and outside off, Mandeep drives it well but once again finds the cover-point fielder. 2 off 9 so far.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! The dot balls have build pressure on Mandeep. A good length ball outside off, he looks to slog it on the leg side but fails to make any connection.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and around off, kept out.
1.6 overs (2 Runs) Punched nicely but equally well stopped near the fence. Shortish and outside off, Rahul punches it on the up through cover-point. Nagarkoti gives it a chase and makes a diving stop. Saves two for the team.
1.5 overs (1 Run) He is up and running now. Good length and outside off, it is punched wide of the mid off fielder. A single before he can move to his left and field.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and around off, Mandeep looks to run it down to third man but gets a bottom edge to his right. Wants a single but Rahul sends him back.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Gets a fullish ball outside off, Mandeep drives it hard but finds cover-point.
1.2 overs (0 Run) On off, tapped towards point.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball around middle to begin, it is tucked through mid-wicket for one.
Prasidh Krishna to bowl from the other end!
0.6 over (0 Run) Dot to end the first over. Good length and just outside off, Mandeep pushes it towards point for nothing. 5 off the first over.
0.5 over (1 Run) A single now! Good length and around off, Rahul looks to work it on the leg side but gets a thick outside edge. It goes to third man for one.
0.4 over (0 Run) Length delivery outside off, played towards backward point for nothing.
0.3 over (0 Run) Beauty! Just outside off on a good length, a hint of away movement. KL pokes at it to get beaten.
0.2 over (0 Run) Good length and around off, pushed towards point.
0.1 over (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! Poor from Prasidh. A short ball outside off, Rahul pushes it uppishly towards third man where the fielder allows the ball to go through.
We are back for the run chase! Eoin Morgan has got his men near the ropes in a huddle. He is giving some tips before the fielders can take their respective positions in the field. KL Rahul and Mandeep Singh are the openers for Punjab. Pat Cummins will take the new ball for Kolkata. Here we go...
