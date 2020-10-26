Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) A single to end a very good over! On middle, it is worked towards wide mid on for one. 10 from the over.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! Gill comes down the track and this is banged short and on middle. Gill goes ahead with the pull and cracks it over mid-wicket. No chance for any fielder.
4.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! Morgan has decided to counter-attack! He steps out. Arshdeep bowls it wider and outside off. Morgan swings but it goes off the outside edge down to third man for a boundary. The third man fielder is quite wide and Rahul is not happy. It would have been an easy catch had he been in position.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Quick run! On off, it is pushed towards mid off for one. The fielder rushes in and does have a shy at the non-striker's end but misses.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, it is guided towards point.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Width on offer again but this is way too wide. Morgan throws his bat at it. It goes off the toe-end towards cover.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Comes from around the wicket and bowls it shorter and around off, Morgan guides it towards point where the fielder dives to his right and stops it.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Width on offer and Morgan puts it away! First boundary for him. It is short and outside off. Morgan stands tall and cuts. It goes over point for a boundary.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Half a shout but nothing! This is full and angled into the pads, Gill looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. It rolls on the leg side. Gill wanted a run but is sent back.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, left alone.
2.6 overs (2 Runs) Morgan is off the mark! Good length and outside off, Morgan gives it a charge and tries to force it on the off side but the ball takes the inner half and goes through mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Around off on a good length, Morgan offers a fine block.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball just outside off, Morgan shoulders arms.
2.3 overs (1 Run) This time he dabs it down to third man for a single.
2.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This one is pitched around off, it moves away little too much. Gill offers no shot again. Wided.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Corrects the line this time. Just outside off on a good length, going away. Gill lets it be.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome boundary for Kolkata. Arshdeep runs in and bowls a full ball on the pads, Gill flicks it through square leg and finds the fence.
Who is in now? Eoin Morgan, Kolkata skipper, is the next batsman in. Also, Arshdeep Singh is into the attack.
1.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! There is a spike as the ball passes the bat and Karthik is a goner! Yes, he did hit the pad too at the same time but there was no conclusive evidence to actually overturn the deicision. Shami has another one and Kolkata are staring down the barrel. This is top class stuff from Shami. He lands it on off and then gets it to move away nicely. Karthik lunges forward to defend but the ball kisses the outside edge and goes into the hands of the keeper. An appeal and up goes the finger. Karthik reviews immediately indicating he has hit his pad. He does hit the pad but he does it when the ball goes close past the bat. The on-field call remains and Karthik takes a review along with him.
Do Punjab have another? The umpire thinks so but Karthik calls for the DRS straightaway. He didn't even think of having a word with his partner at the non-striker's end. Let's see what the replays show. Well, well, clear spike, says the third umpire. He checks another angle. There he finds that Karthik also hit the pad but when he did that, the ball was very close to the bat. So, no conclusive evidence to change the on-field verdict. Karthik has to go.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, excellent line and length. Left alone.
Dinesh Karthik is the new man in.
1.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Shami now has one and Kolkata are in deep trouble here. This is a superb delivery. Perfect Test match length. It is on off and shapes away. Tripathi looks to defend but the ball kisses the outside edge and goes to the keeper. Rahul makes no mistake. Punjab are elated.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Brilliant from Maxwell! He looks up for this one. It is on a length and around off, it is pushed towards wide mid off for a single. Maxwell runs there, dives to his left and stops it.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Gets this one to jag back in from middle. The length is a touch shorter. Gill looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off, it shapes away. Left alone. Good start by Shami.
Will it be pace from the other end? Yes. Here's Mohammed Shami.
0.6 over (0 Run) A dot to end! This is fired on middle, Tripathi guides it to point. End of an action-packed over. 9 runs and a wicket from it.
0.5 over (6 Runs) SIX! That is right off the middle! One sighter is all what Tripathi needed. He goes down on one knee and slog sweeps this over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. First biggie of the game. It was with the turn. Excellent from Tripathi.
0.4 over (1 Run) One more single! This is on middle, it is eased down to long on for one.
0.3 over (1 Run) Tripathi is off the mark! He works it through mid-wicket with the turn for one.
Who will walk out at no. 3? Rahul Tripathi it is.
0.2 over (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Rana, the man for Kolkata in the last game, has gone for a golden duck. Maxwell has struck in the first over. It is not such a great delivery. It is flatter and down the leg side. Rana looks to sweep but there is a little extra bounce. It goes off the top edge and straight into the hands of the fielder at short fine leg. Gayle makes no mistake. Perfect start for Punjab.
0.1 over (1 Run) Kolkata and Gill are underway! It is on the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.
Right! Done with the pre-game formalities and it is time for the action. Both the umpires stride out to the middle. KL Rahul has got his men in a huddle and he is sharing words of wisdom with them before they take their positions on the field. Shubhman Gill and Nitish Rana are the openers for Kolkata. Punjab will begin with spin as Glenn Maxwell will bowl the first over for them. Here we go...
Kolkata (Unchanged Playing XI) - Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Eoin Morgan (C), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.
Punjab (Unchanged Playing XI) - KL Rahul (WK/C), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
Kolkata skipper, Eoin Morgan, says that they wanted to bowl first as well, knowing that dew might come in. Says that they want to play the way they did against Delhi. Tells that Russell is still not available and they are unchanged as well.
Punjab skipper, KL Rahul says that they want to know a total and chase it down. States they have seen dew and it favors them in the second innings. Mentions winning gives them a lot of confidence and a lot of players want to now play better and better and the mood in the camp is really good. Further adds everybody has done a fantastic job and even the support staff has done really well so far and they are a big part of them doing well at the moment. Informs that they are playing the same team that played the last game.
TOSS - It is time for the spin of the coin. Up it goes and it lands in KL Rahul's favor. PUNJAB WILL BOWL FIRST.
Pitch report - Simon Doull is in for the pitch report with Kumar Sangakkara. Doull feels that the wicket has not changed in over 30 years. Sangakkara feels that the wicket has got slower and the team which will bat first will struggle to figure out the par score. Adds that the side winning the toss will look to chase. Simon feels that dew might come in during the second innings and batting then will be easier. Sangakkara feels the slower balls will be crucial and also the back of a length deliveries too will be hard to hit.
Kolkata, on the other hand, are coming off a morale-boosting win against Delhi. The thing that would have pleased them the most is the performance of Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine. Kolkata would want that they continue their performance and get their 7th win of the tournament and move one step closer to the playoffs. An interesting match coming up.
Hello all! Two teams fighting for the fourth spot in the playoffs go up against each other in Sharjah. Both teams are coming off a win in their previous game and are looking strong. Punjab though are on a resurgence as they have won 4 on the trot and have turned things around in a spectacular fashion. Their last win against Hyderabad would have boosted their confidence further.
