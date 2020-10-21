Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on October 21, in their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 fixture. The match will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi. Both teams already faced each other earlier on October 12, with RCB winning by 82 runs, courtesy of an unbeaten knock by AB de Villiers and some fiery bowling by Chris Morris. KKR are currently fourth in the league table, with RCB at third. Virat Kohli's team have grabbed 12 points from nine matches, meanwhile Eoin Morgan's side have notched 10 points.

When is the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match will take place on Wednesday, October 21.

Which venue will host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi.

At what time will the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match start?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match?

The live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)