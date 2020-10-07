Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on last season's runners-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 21st match of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on October 7. The match will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. KKR have won two matches out of four, in comparison to CSK who have recorded the same number of wins in five matches. The Chennai-based franchise enjoys an upper hand when it comes to head-to-head, having won 14 out of 22 encounters so far. KKR fans will be optimistic of an excellent performance from Windies all-rounder Andre Russell who has been a top-performer against CSK, scoring 224 runs at an average of 56 and a strike rate of 164.70. CSK fans will be optimistic of some fireworks from skipper MS Dhoni, who has registered 471 runs at an average of 52.33 and strike rate of 134.57 against the Kolkata-based franchise.(LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2020 Match 21 Live Scores Between Kolkata Knight Riders And Chennai Super Kings, Straight From The Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi