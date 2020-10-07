KKR vs CSK IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders Look To Get Back To Winning Ways Against Chennai Super Kings
KKR vs CSK IPL live score 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings are placed on the fourth and fifth spots on the points table respectively.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on last season's runners-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 21st match of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on October 7. The match will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. KKR have won two matches out of four, in comparison to CSK who have recorded the same number of wins in five matches. The Chennai-based franchise enjoys an upper hand when it comes to head-to-head, having won 14 out of 22 encounters so far. KKR fans will be optimistic of an excellent performance from Windies all-rounder Andre Russell who has been a top-performer against CSK, scoring 224 runs at an average of 56 and a strike rate of 164.70. CSK fans will be optimistic of some fireworks from skipper MS Dhoni, who has registered 471 runs at an average of 52.33 and strike rate of 134.57 against the Kolkata-based franchise.(LIVE SCORECARD)
Match 21, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 07, 2020
- 18:49 (IST)Players to watch out forFaf du Plessis has been the most consistent performer with the bat for CSK this season. Du Plessis has scored 282 runs from five games in IPL 2020 so far. He will be one to watch out for. There will be a few others in the limelight during the clash between KKR and CSK.
- 18:37 (IST)Stephen Fleming, Michael Hussey indulge in discussionCSK head coach Stephen Fleming and Michael Hussey can be seen having a discussion with nearly 20 minutes left for the toss. Will there be a suprise change in the lineup?
What must be they discussing?
Stephen Fleming and Michael Hussey have a chat ahead of the #KKRvCSK clash in the #Dream11IPL. pic.twitter.com/qwLWnWy8Pq
- 18:35 (IST)Who will KKR sign as the replacement for injured pacer Ali Khan?KKR might look to sign a replacement for injured pacer Ali Khan, who was signed as a replacement for Harry Gurney. It will be interesting to see the player who joins the squad in this scenario.
- 18:33 (IST)Can Eoin Morgan smash Piyush Chawla to all parts of the ground or get outwitted?Eoin Morgan will be looking to deliver the goods against CSK, following an excellent performance in the previous league clash against DC. However, will he be able to outwit experienced leg-spinner Piyush Chawla when the two sides face-off?
- 18:30 (IST)Battle of the Windies Stars: Andre Russell takes on Dwayne BravoAndre Russell and Dwayne Bravo are both superstars, having dazzled the world with their excellent performances. However, it will be interesting to witness the player who reigns supreme as KKR and CSK face-off in an intense clash.
- 18:27 (IST)CSK enjoy an upper hand when it comes to head-to-headThe Chennai-based franchise enjoys an upper hand when it comes to head-to-head, having won 14 out of 22 encounters so far.
- 18:22 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 21st match of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
Hello and welcome to Match 21 of #Dream11IPL where the @KKRiders will take on @ChennaiIPL.