 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

IPL 2020

 29 Mar 20 to 17 May 20

IPL Prize Money Reduced To Half As BCCI Seeks "Cost Cutting": Report

Updated: 04 March 2020 10:09 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

BCCI has decided to implement strict cost cutting measures with the notable decision being IPL champions' prize money will be halved as compared to 2019.

IPL Prize Money Reduced To Half As BCCI Seeks "Cost Cutting": Report
The IPL 2020 champion team will reportedly receive Rs 10 crore as prize money. © AFP

The BCCI has decided to implement strict cost cutting measures with the notable decision being IPL 2020 champions' prize money will be halved as compared to 2019. In a circular sent to all IPL franchises, the BCCI has notified that instead of a whopping Rs 20 crore, the IPL champion team will now receive Rs 10 crore only. "The financial rewards have been reworked as a part of the cost cutting measures. The champions will get Rs 10 crore instead of Rs 20 crore. The runners-up will get Rs 6.25 crore from earlier Rs 12.5 crore," a BCCI notification, in possession of PTI, read.

The two losing qualifiers will now get Rs 4.375 crore each.

"The franchises are all in good health. They also have multiple ways like sponsorships to bolster their income. Hence the decision on prize money taken," a senior BCCI source said.

However, a state association hosting IPL games will get Rs 1 crore each with franchises and BCCI contributing Rs 50 lakh each.

It has also been learnt that mid-level BCCI employees won't be allowed to avail business class flights like earlier times for flying to the Asian countries (Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UAE) where the flying time is less than eight hours.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article IPL 2020 Cricket BCCI
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • BCCI has decided to implement strict cost cutting measures
  • IPL 2020 champions' prize money will be halved as compared to 2019
  • The new champion team will reportedly receive Rs 10 crore as prize money
Related Articles
Watch: Suresh Raina Greets MS Dhoni With A Peck On His Neck, CSK Fans Go Berserk
Watch: Suresh Raina Greets MS Dhoni With A Peck On His Neck, CSK Fans Go Berserk
IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Gets Warm Reception After Reaching Chennai To Begin Training
IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Gets Warm Reception After Reaching Chennai To Begin Training
IPL 2020: Jaipur Named Host For 4-Team Womens T20 Challenge
IPL 2020: Jaipur Named Host For 4-Team Women's T20 Challenge
IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals To Host Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders In Guwahati
IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals To Host Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders In Guwahati
David Warner Reappointed As SunRisers Hyderabad Captain Ahead Of IPL 2020
David Warner Reappointed As SunRisers Hyderabad Captain Ahead Of IPL 2020
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.