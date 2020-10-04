KXIP vs CSK Live Match Score, IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab Win Toss, Opt To Bat Against Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings: KXIP skipper KL Rahul has won the toss and opted to bat against CSK.
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have won the toss and opted to bat against last season runners-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. KXIP and CSK occupy the bottom two spots on the points table, having won just one match out of a total four. The Punjab-based franchise recorded their maiden win in the ongoing edition against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). CSK got their opening win in the IPL 2020 opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI). KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have been the top performers for KXIP, with Faf du Plessis making his presence felt for the Chennai-based franchise. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 18 Live Updates Between Kings XI Punjab And Chennai Super Kings, Straight From Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Match 18, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 04, 2020
- 19:02 (IST)Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul wins tossKXIP skipper KL Rahul has won the toss and opted to bat against CSK.
- 18:56 (IST)MS Dhoni, Stephen Fleming seen conversingCSK skipper MS Dhoni and head coach Stephen Fleming can be seen having a conversation, with just four minutes left for the toss.
What do you reckon the conversation is between Coach Fleming and @msdhoni ?
- 18:47 (IST)KXIP players have trained hard to take on CSKThe KXIP players have trained hard to beat CSK, and get a much-needed second win. Will this training be enough, to get a win over the Chennai-based franchise led by MS Dhoni?
-ing hard to derail Chennai Express!
- 18:37 (IST)Special message for KXIP playersThe KXIP players have received a special message from some special fans. This message will certainly provide some extra motivation ahead of the clash against CSK.
Special message for our Kings from some very special fans
- 18:27 (IST)Stephen Fleming seen interacting with Anil KumbleCSK and KXIP head coaches Stephen Fleming, Anil Kumble can be seen indulging in a discussion, with just half an hour left for the toss.
Bigg Bosses watching.
- 18:20 (IST)Will CSK skipper MS Dhoni deliver the goods against KXIP?CSK skipper MS Dhoni scored an unbeaten 47 in the side's recent defeat against SunRisers Hyderabad. He will be in the limelight, as the Chennai-based franchise targets a comeback.
"Even through the tough times in life, what's important is, to go through everything with a smile on your face."
- 18:19 (IST)CSK enjoy lead over KXIP in head-to-head match statsCSK have won 13 games out of a total 22 matches played between the Chennai-based franchise and KXIP. The Punjab-based franchise has emerged victorious on eight occasions.
- 18:15 (IST)CSK's standout performer Faf du Plessis takes on Mohammed ShamiCSK captain MS Dhoni will be relying on Faf du Plessis, to get the job done against Mohammed Shami who has been a top performer for KXIP.
- 18:12 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
Another big game coming up from Dubai as #KXIP will take on #CSK in Match 18 of #Dream11IPL.
Who will you be rooting for?