Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), with just three matches left in the league phase, are almost certain of a playoff spot having collected 14 points, courtesy seven wins from 11 games. That is why despite losing to Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets on Sunday, Virat Kohli's men spent some time "relaxing and soaking", knowing that they only need one win to make it to the playoffs, dates for which were announced by the BCCI on Sunday. RCB's Twitter handle shared a video of their players enjoying some leisure time playing pool volleyball, among other things. "Relaxing and soaking in the last bit of summer evenings after some intense matches in #Dubai," RCB captioned the video on Twitter.

Relaxing and soaking in the last bit of summer evenings after some intense matches in #Dubai#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/df2rgZPfb8 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 26, 2020

RCB's two-match winning streak was halted by the three-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the afternoon clash on Sunday, who despite the win became the first side to be knocked out of the IPL 2020 playoff race, with just four wins out of 12 games.

While Royal Challengers Bangalore need only a win to make it to the playoff, it won't come as easy as it seems as their two out of remaining three matches are against Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals -- teams sitting above them in the points table.

That said, RCB, who finished rock-bottom last season, have been one of the most consistent sides this season, with their bowlers and batters both helping to the team's cause.

Unlike other teams, not every match is a do-or-die encounter for the Virat Kohli and Co. but one should not expect any complacency from the Bengaluru-based side as they would eyeing to finish in the top two which provides the team with an extra chance to make it to the summit clash.