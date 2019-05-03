Ravindra Jadeja has had to wait longer than usual to get on to the field and exhibit his razor-sharp reflexes. Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Jadeja's Indian Premier League (IPL) team, have been offset by a spur in COVID-19 cases in their camp and have had their training pushed back by a week. However, CSK are now back in training grounds and Jadeja is gearing up, too. In a video posted on social media by CSK, Jadeja is seen switching from his tees to the team jersey in a flash and get ready for the Muqabala – the fight. AR Rahman's song in the background adds flavour to Jadeja's show as CSK comment “Just your horses are missing now!” referring to the horses that Jadeja owns.

Two CSK players tested positive for COVID-19 and the whole squad and support staff were asked to extend their quarantine period beyond the mandatory six days since their arrival in the UAE.

With all players having tested negative, the team started training from Friday, September 4, and captain MS Dhoni was seen yesterday leaving for the training grounds.

The coronavirus scare aside, CSK have also had to suffer the loss of two of their key players – Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh. Both players pulled out of IPL 2020 due to personal reasons.

Harbhajan, the latest player to pull out of the league, tweeted after deciding to not play the IPL this season.

“Dear Friends I will not be playing IPL this year due to personal reasons. These are difficult times and I would expect some privacy as I spend time with my family. @ChennaiIPL CSK management has been extremely supportive and I wish them a great IPL Stay safe and Jai Hind,” Harbhajan tweeted.

The IPL begins on September 19 and the schedule for the league is expected to be released on Sunday, September 6.