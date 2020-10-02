Mumbai Indians have gone up to the top of the Indian Premier League 2020 points table with their 48-run win over Kings XI Punjab. With two wins in four matches, they are level on points with Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, but a superior net run rate keeps them ahead of the rest. However, they have now played one match more than the other teams on four points. KXIP drop a spot to 6th, still maintaining a better NRR than Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad, who also have two points each. However, with CSK and SRH facing off on Thursday, KXIP are bound to drop another place before their next game.

While their top scorers so far, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul, failed to make a big impression, the latter took the Orange Cap from his opening partner and captain. Agarwal now leads the run charts in the tournament with 246 runs in under his belt, while KL Rahul is close behind him with 239.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, who scored 70 off 45 deliveries, shot up the run-scoring charts to fourth with his second half-century of the season.

Kieron Pollard, who blitzed an unbeaten 47 off just 20 deliveries, has also moved up to 6th.

Mohammed Shami also reclaimed the Purple Cap from Kagiso Rabada as he moved up to 8 wickets in the tournament with the scalp of the Mumbai Indians captain.

Rabada is close behind him, with 7 wickets, and one more for the Delhi Capitals pacer can see him take the Purple Cap back due to a better economy rate, given he does not also leak too many runs in his next game.

Shami's KXIP teammate Sheldon Cottrell and the MI duo of Rahul Chahar and Trent Boult, are also right up there in the race for the Purple Cap, with six wickets each, while James Pattinson and Jasprit Bumrah have moved up to five scalps in the season.