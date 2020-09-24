Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face each other in the sixth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The clash set to be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, will however welcome two sides experiencing different emotions. While KXIP have suffered a close defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their opening clash, RCB are off to a winning start having beaten SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). However, this clash presents an opportunity for the Punjab-based franchise to turn things around, which RCB skipper Virat Kohli will be keen to deny. Live streaming of the match will be available on digital platforms.

When is the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take place on September 24, Thursday.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) be played?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)?

The live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)