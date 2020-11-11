Mumbai Indians put on a great show in the IPL 2020 final to retain their title, beating Delhi Capitals by five wickets in a one-sided affair at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The only thing that perhaps didn't go Mumbai Indians' way was the flip of the coin but after that everything they touched turned to gold. First, Trent Boult gave them a terrific start picking two wickets in his first two overs followed by skipper Rohit Sharma leading by example and scoring a half-century to take the game away from Delhi, who were playing their first-ever final. Impressed by Mumbai's dominant performance and Rohit's leadership skills, former England skipper Michael Vaughan said that he should be made the captain of Indian team in the shortest format as he is a "fantastic man manager" and "knows how to win T20 games".

"Without question Rohit Sharma should be the Indian T20 captain.. fantastic man manager & leader.. & he knows exactly how to win T20 games .. it would also give Virat chance to take a breather and just be the player .. it's works for all other teams around the world..#IPL2020," wrote the former England skipper.

He also tweeted that this Mumbai side has so much quality that if it played in the T20 World Cup it would emerge as the champions. "I reckon the @mipaltan would Win the T20 World Cup.... #Justsaying #IPL2020final," read Vaughan's tweet.

Mumbai Indians won their record-extending fifth IPL title to further the gap between them and MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings who have won the competition thrice.

Mumbai also became the second team after CSK to successfully defend their title. Last year, they had defeated the Chennai-based outfit by just one run but this year's final was a completely one-sided affair.

Chasing 157 to win, Rohit Sharma starred with the bat scoring 68 off 51 balls, while other players batted around him. Ishan Kishan, who has been a revelation this season, scored a quickfire 33 off 19 to seal the deal.