 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

IPL 2020

 29 Mar 20 to 17 May 20

IPL 2020: BCCI, Franchises To Decide Fate Of 13th Edition Over Conference Call

Updated: 20 March 2020 23:40 IST

On March 13, the BCCI decided to suspend the Indian Premier League till April 15 as a precautionary measure in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

IPL 2020: BCCI, Franchises To Decide Fate Of 13th Edition Over Conference Call
The BCCI suspended the Indian Premier League till April 15. © Twitter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will have a conference call with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises on Tuesday to discuss the prospects of IPL 2020. "BCCI and IPL franchise to have a conference call on coming Tuesday to discuss the process and further way of IPL 2020," a BCCI source told ANI.

On March 13, the BCCI decided to suspend the Indian Premier League (IPL) till April 15 as a precautionary measure in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The BCCI had also asked their employees to work from home as the concerns over COVID-19 continued to rise in the country.

"BCCI office has closed so no meeting can be held there similarly no meeting can be held in the hotel so they have opted conference call," the source added.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

As many as 23 people have been cured of the infection in India. The disease has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)
 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article IPL 2020 Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The BCCI will have a conference call with IPL franchises on Tuesday
  • The BCCI and the franchises will discuss the prospects of IPL 2020
  • The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223
Related Articles
Fate Of IPL Can Be Decided After April 15: Kiren Rijiju
Fate Of IPL Can Be Decided After April 15: Kiren Rijiju
MS Dhoni Enjoys Football Session At Chennai Super Kings Training. Watch Video
MS Dhoni Enjoys Football Session At Chennai Super Kings Training. Watch Video
Watch: Shreyas Iyer Shows Off His Football Skills With Keepy Uppies
Watch: Shreyas Iyer Shows Off His Football Skills With Keepy Uppies
Cricket Australia May Ask Players To Forego IPL Contracts: Report
Cricket Australia May Ask Players To Forego IPL Contracts: Report
Australia Players Waiting To Hear About Fate Of IPL: Kane Richardson
Australia Players Waiting To Hear About Fate Of IPL: Kane Richardson
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.